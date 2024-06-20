The Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has received a two-year extension of his contract from the president

His contract was expected to expire on August 1, 2024, after reaching the statutory retirement age

However, IMANI Africa is not enthused about the contract extension describing it as needless

President Akufo-Addo has given the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, a two-year contract extension as head of the Audit Service.

Akuamoah Asiedu was turning 60, the statutory age for retirement, on August 1, 2024, and was expected to retire.

IMANI Africa says the President's move is lame and should be discouraged.

However, the Audit Service issued a notice on June 19, 2024, signed by the Deputy Auditor-General, Ali Mohammed Zakaria, congratulating Akuamoah Asiedu on his contract extension.

The statement noted that President Akufo-Addo had given the directive to extend his contract by two additional years.

“The Service extends its congratulations to our Auditor General on extending his appointment. Thank you,” the statement read.

IMANI Africa reacts to contract extension

Following the Auditor General’s contract extension, Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of IMANI Africa, said there is no tangible reason why the president would extend Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu's contract.

He said that while he was not surprised by the move, the extension raises questions about the necessity of keeping Akuamoah in office when there are probably equally and better-equipped persons in the Audit Service capable of assuming that role.

He said while he does not doubt the Auditor General’s competence, he argued for the need for a fresh face at the helm of affairs at the Audit Service, particularly as the country is headed for a national election.

He said Akufo-Addo’s knack for extending contracts sets a bad precedent and must be discouraged.

Former Auditor General Yaw Domelevo reacts to ruling about his dismissal

YEN.com.gh reported that former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo responded to the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that it was unconstitutional for the Presidency to force him to proceed on leave in 2020.

In a ruling that grabbed news headlines three years ago, the Supreme Court said the directive to the hardworking former Auditor General to take his accumulated leave of over 120 days erred in law.

Speaking on Wednesday evening about the verdict, the man respected for his avowed stance against graft said it is unfortunate that the Office of the President should be breaking the law and the constitution.

He advised the Presidency to respect Ghana's constitution and laws in the future.

