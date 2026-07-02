Ghanaian Man With Travel Experience to SA & Canada Denied a US Visa

A young man has suffered a big blow after being denied a US visa on his second attempt

This comes after his visa interview experience was shared by popular travel enthusiast Kwaku Lotteryy

Netizens have meanwhile reacted to the issue, sharing varied opinions on the possible reasons that could have led to his visa refusal

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The ambition of a Ghanaian man to travel to the US has suffered a setback.

This comes after he was denied a visa for the second time by the US Embassy in Accra.

A young Ghanaian man suffers a setback in his quest to relocate to the U.S. after being denied a visa. Image credit: LightFieldStudios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular travel enthusiast Kwaku Lotteryy, in a Facebook post, shed light on the setback suffered by the Ghanaian.

Visa interview at US Embassy

During the interview, the US visa officer first asked if he had any fear of living in Ghana, to which he responded “no.”

The visa applicant was then questioned about his purpose of travel, and he explained that he was attending a national security seminar in New York in collaboration with the Ghana Law School.

The visa officer then asked if he had travel experience, to which he responded yes, stating that he had been to South Africa and Canada.

The next question was about his marital status, to which he replied that he was unmarried but had a child.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

He was later asked what he does for a living, and he mentioned his job, adding that he also worked as a volunteer for a company.

It was at this point that he was informed by the visa officer that he did not qualify for a visa.

At the time of writing, the post had generated many comments and likes.

Below is Kweku Lottery’s Facebook post:

Reactions to being denied a US visa

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the possible reasons the young man was denied the visa.

Obaa Leezee indicated:

“Hmmm someone just got refused today too. Just two questions. All this rain wahala they went through. Awww dis people.”

Sunny John Daniels said:

“The job volunteer he mentioned was the reason.”

Thomas Koomson indicated:

“I have read everything and I don't know why he was refused ooo.”

Vo asked if you travel before indicated:

“The answer should be straight. Yes, I have been to Canada and South Africa. It is not necessary for you to explain your sponsorships or not.”

Alhaji Bob Sidi added:

“I need explanation. What is the meaning of this question: ‘Why are you switching jobs?’”

Man denied visa after being asked 2 questions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man cried out over the circumstances surrounding his US visa denial.

He was first asked by the visa officer about the purpose of his travel, to which he responded. The next question was about what he does for a living in Ghana.

The young man said the visa officer then informed him that he did not qualify for a visa after stating that he worked as a driver.

Source: YEN.com.gh