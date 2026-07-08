Reform UK's Suella Braverman sparked outrage after arguing former British colonies should compensate the UK for its imperial legacy

Braverman, a recent defector from the Conservative Party, claimed the British Empire 'did so much good for the world' while rejecting colonial reparations

Her comments drew swift condemnation from critics who argued colonial systems extracted wealth from colonies to enrich Britain

An ex-British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn sharp criticism after claiming that former British colonies, including Ghana and Jamaica, owe the United Kingdom financial compensation for its colonial-era contributions rather than the reverse.

Braverman, who recently left the Conservative Party to join the right-wing Reform UK, made her position clear in a post on X, amid growing international pressure on Western governments to address the economic consequences of colonialism.

Ex-UK Minister, Suella Braverman, demands compensation from Ghana and other former British colonies over their role in the colonial era. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Braverman's case against reparations

While conceding that slavery was "abhorrent," Braverman firmly rejected the notion that present-day British taxpayers should bear any financial responsibility for actions carried out centuries earlier.

"To expect the British people of the 21st century to pay for actions that took place in the 18th century has no basis in law," she wrote.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom. she went further, arguing that if reparations were ever to be considered by the UK government, the direction of payment should be inverted.

"Former colonies should pay the British back for the considerable investment, effort, and contribution that this country made, which laid the foundations for many flourishing democracies today," she stated, adding that "the British Empire did so much good for the world."

Her comments were prompted by a Labour Party MP's public backing of Jamaica's planned reparations petition to King Charles.

Critics push back at Braverman's demands

The remarks triggered immediate backlash, as opponents were quick to point out that colonial systems were fundamentally extractive in nature, designed to funnel resources and wealth out of occupied territories and into Britain, rather than to develop local economies on their own terms.

Critics argued that Braverman's framing of empire as an act of generosity ignored the well-documented exploitation of land, labour, and natural resources that defined British colonial rule across Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

The controversy arrives at a particularly charged moment, with several Caribbean nations formally pursuing reparations and African governments increasingly vocal about seeking redress for the legacies of slavery and colonialism.

Braverman's intervention is likely to fuel further debate on both sides of the argument.

Netherlands to return 2,000 artefacts to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com,gh reported earlier that Ghana secured commitments from the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and France to return looted cultural artefacts following the Next Steps Reparatory Justice Conference in Accra.

The Dutch government catalogued 2,000 artefacts and made a symbolic presentation to President John Dramani Mahama at the conference.

Denmark pledged to help preserve Ghana's historic slave forts, while France committed to establishing a commission to trace African artefacts held abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh