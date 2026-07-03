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Bishop Ajagurajah sparked debate after advising women to invest in a BBL rather than spend money on university education and postgraduate degrees

The spiritual leader argued that many men are naturally drawn to women with curvier figures, and claimed some women miss out on opportunities because they lack a prominent backside

Ajagurajah added that he would willingly pray for any woman travelling to Turkey for a BBL procedure, comparing cosmetic surgery to receiving medical treatment

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach who goes by the name Ajagurajah, has ignited a fresh wave of public debate after urging women to consider cosmetic surgery over higher education as a path to a more comfortable life.

Ajagurajah Tells Women to Get BBL Instead of University Degree to Attract Men

Source: Instagram

The comments surfaced in a video circulating on social media on July 3, 2026, in which the outspoken clergyman argued that the large sums women pour into university tuition and postgraduate qualifications often yield little return, with many graduates left without jobs.

His proposed alternative was a BBL

"As a woman, instead of going to the university, suffering to learn and spending more money on a master's degree only to end up being unemployed, just use that money for a BBL. Most men want women with heavy backside," he said.

Ajagurajah on BBL prayers and physical insecurities

Ajagurajah went further, stating he would have no hesitation extending spiritual support to any woman seeking the procedure abroad. "If a woman comes to me that I should help her in prayers as she's going to Turkey to undergo BBL, I will gladly do it," he stated.

When pushed back on cosmetic surgery by critics, the bishop drew a pointed comparison to conventional medicine, insisting that addressing physical insecurities is entirely reasonable. "Those thinking it's not the right thing to do, when you're sick, don't go for an injection at the hospital. Fixing insecurities is not a bad thing," he argued.

He also ventured into theological territory, claiming that divine grace alone is not enough if a woman's physical appearance works against her.

"God has given some ladies grace and favour, but they're not manifested because they don't have backside," he added.

The remarks have drawn sharp reactions online, with many questioning whether a religious leader should be discouraging women from pursuing education in favour of elective surgery.

Source: YEN.com.gh