Ghana secured commitments from the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and France to return looted cultural artefacts following the Next Steps Reparatory Justice Conference in Accra

The Dutch government catalogued 2,000 artefacts and made a symbolic presentation to President John Dramani Mahama at the conference

Denmark pledged to help preserve Ghana's historic slave forts, while France committed to establishing a commission to trace African artefacts held abroad

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Ghana has secured pledges from several European nations to return looted cultural artefacts and advance reparatory justice, with the Netherlands committing to repatriate 2,000 catalogued items following the Next Steps Reparatory Justice Conference held in Accra.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the outcomes at the Traditional Durbar and Juneteenth Commemoration on Friday, June 19, describing the conference as a turning point that moved the global reparations conversation from talk to concrete action.

Netherlands To Return 2,000 Artefacts To Ghana Amid Mahama’s Push For Slavery Reparations

Source: Getty Images

Ablakwa disclosed that the Dutch government had already made a symbolic presentation of the 2,000 artefacts to President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the announcement.

The catalogue of the 2,000 artefacts has been appended to the conference's outcome document as its first annex. Germany has similarly committed to returning identified cultural items, with a formal declaration attached as the second annex to the same document.

Denmark pledged to partner Ghana in preserving its historic slave forts and castles, with particular focus on the Osu Castle, constructed during Danish colonial rule.

French President Emmanuel Macron also committed France to establishing a scientific commission alongside Ghana and its partners to locate and identify African cultural artefacts currently held overseas.

The Next Steps Reparatory Justice Conference in Accra forms part of a broader international push to address historical injustices linked to colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade.

Source: YEN.com.gh