A Deputy Chief Imam publicly condemned the demolition of a mosque at East Legon American House, calling the exercise unjust

The cleric questioned why authorities issued no prior notice before moving in to pull down the place of worship

In a video posted on X, the Deputy Chief Imam vowed the mosque would not be touched while he remained alive

A Deputy Chief Imam has spoken out against the demolition of a mosque at East Legon American House in Accra, describing the exercise as deeply disrespectful and calling on authorities to engage in dialogue before taking any further action.

The cleric, whose name is yet to be confirmed, expressed his condemnation in a video shared on X by @askghmedia, where he questioned the legitimacy of the demolition and the absence of any advance communication from those responsible.

A Deputy Chief Imam resists the demolition of a Mosque in East Legon. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

Deputy Chief Imam vows to defend Mosque

Speaking with evident emotion, the Deputy Chief Imam made clear he would not stand aside and allow the mosque to be brought down.

"You can only demolish the mosque after you have killed me. Without that, you won't be able to touch it," he said.

He also raised serious concerns about the manner in which the exercise was conducted, stating that those carrying it out had failed to give the Muslim community any forewarning.

"They gave us no prior notice. Which right do you have to demolish a mosque?" he asked.

The Islamic cleric's remarks centred on three key demands: fairness in how places of worship are treated, meaningful dialogue between the authorities and the affected community, and respect for the mosque as a sacred space.

The Deputy Chief Imam appealed for a more measured approach, arguing that a house of worship deserves a higher level of consideration than the demolition exercise reflected. His comments have drawn significant attention online following the circulation of the video.

No official response from the demolition authorities had been provided at the time of publishing.

Watch the video on X below:

Pastor ‘cries’ after church demolishing

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a municipal task force demolished the Kingdom Palace Church in Pantang Village during an enforcement exercise targeting structures obstructing waterways.

The operation sparked chaos after congregants resisted, leading to a brief confrontation and allegations of a task force member assaulting a church member filming the demolition.

The head pastor, visibly distressed, insisted the action was politically motivated, claiming his support and sacrifices for the ruling NDC.

Source: YEN.com.gh