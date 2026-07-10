Pastor Elvis Agyemang shared during the July 10, 2026, Alpha Hour that the woman arrested over the attempted arson at Grace Mountain Ministry has been sentenced

The pastor disclosed he tried to intervene on the suspect's behalf but was told the case had moved beyond a personal matter and was now being handled by the state

Pastor Elvis used the incident as a teaching moment, warning his congregation that poor decisions can carry lasting consequences, while he spoke about wisdom

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has shared a significant update on the woman who was arrested in connection with an attempted arson attack on Grace Mountain Ministry, disclosing that she has reportedly been sentenced to one year in prison.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour gives a fresh update on the lady arrested over attempted arson at Grace Mountain Ministry in February, 2026. Image credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Source: Twitter

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministry addressed the matter during the Friday, July 10, 2026, edition of Alpha Hour, revisiting an incident that first drew public attention earlier this year when CCTV footage of the alleged attack circulated widely online.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's bid to intervene

The founder of Alphe Hour disclosed that his initial instinct when the incident happened was to seek forgiveness for the woman rather than push for legal consequences.

He believed it was the kind of situation that could be settled through dialogue and reconciliation, so he stepped forward to plead on her behalf. Those efforts, however, hit a wall.

"A lady attempted to burn the church at the beginning of the year. I thought it was a normal thing, so I attempted to step in and plead on her behalf. It was then I realised that some cases go beyond you and the person you offended and move to involve the state," he said.

The pastor explained that once he tried to seek leniency, he was quickly informed that the nature of the alleged act placed it firmly in the hands of the state.

Because the suspect had allegedly tried to set a church building on fire with people inside, authorities made clear that the matter was one of public safety, not a private grievance between two parties.

"It was when I tried to apologise that I was told that I no longer have the power to intervene because she was about to burn people, and so the case is now between the lady and the state," he added.

Grace Mountain arson suspect sentenced to prison

Pastor Elvis Agyemang then revealed that he recently received an update on the case. According to him, he was informed within the week that the woman had been taken to court and had reportedly been sentenced to one year's imprisonment.

"I was told within the week that she was taken to court and has reportedly been sentenced to one year imprisonment."

Using the incident as a teaching moment during Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis urged his congregation and viewers to exercise wisdom in every aspect of life, warning that some decisions can have lasting consequences.

He noted that while some people face challenges through no fault of their own, others unfortunately bring problems upon themselves because of poor decisions.

"If someone sent you or of your own will, now you are going to jail. Life is all about wisdom. Some people are going through problems that they brought upon themselves."

The attempted arson attack on Grace Mountain Ministry had attracted widespread attention earlier this year.

The TikTok video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang giving the update on the case is below:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang advises unemployed youth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the advice Pastor Elvis Agyemang gave to unemployed youth.

The man of God called on Ghanaian youths to acquire skills in Forex trading. Instead of staying idle, Pastor Agyemang advised the youth to take courses and training in Forex trading to achieve financial independence.

Speaking on the Alpha Hour show, he explained that Forex trading helps navigate challenges in the modern economy and offers opportunities for those willing to learn and work hard.

Source: YEN.com.gh