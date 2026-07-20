Kofi Mahama Seeks Re-election as NDC UK-Ireland Chapter Deputy Youth Organiser

Theophilus Sarpong, known as Kofi Mahama, announced his bid for a second term as Deputy Youth Organiser of the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter

Mahama chose to remain in the deputy role despite his superior, Freddy Kotogbor, stepping down from the Youth Organiser position

The NDC activist cited his social media presence, particularly on TikTok, as a key reason for staying in the deputy role rather than seeking a promotion

Theophilus Sarpong, widely known as Kofi Mahama, has declared his intention to seek re-election as Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK and Ireland Chapter.

In a public statement, Sarpong confirmed that he would not be contesting the Chapter Youth Organiser position left vacant by his outgoing superior, Freddy Kotogbor, who has decided not to seek another term.

Kofi Mahama seeks re-election as the NDC UK-Ireland Chapter Deputy Youth Organiser. Photo credit: Kofi Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Despite widespread expectation that he would move up, Kofi Mahama said he reached his decision after careful reflection.

Kofi Mahama's case for staying as deputy organiser

Kofi Mahama framed his choice as one rooted in purpose rather than ambition for a higher title.

He argued that the deputy role affords him the latitude to continue promoting the NDC more broadly, particularly through digital platforms he has developed over the years.

"This decision is driven by purpose, not position,"I believe that serving as Deputy gives me the flexibility to continue projecting not only our chapter but the NDC as a whole through the powerful social media platforms I have built, especially TikTok," he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026.

He credited his TikTok presence as a significant channel for engaging young people both in Ghana and across the diaspora, and suggested that retaining the deputy role would allow him to continue that work without the administrative demands of the top position.

Kofi seeks re-election on record of service

Kofi Mahama appealed to chapter members on the strength of his previous contributions, stating that he had played a meaningful role in the growth and visibility of the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter during his time in office.

He characterised his decision to seek re-election as one made with humility and experience rather than political calculation.

"As I seek your mandate once again, I do so with humility, experience, and an unwavering commitment to serving the youth and strengthening our great party," he wrote, closing his statement with the NDC rallying call: "Victory is certain. Forward ever, backward never."

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaian businessman declares presidential bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prominent corporate leader Lord Ibrahim Sani had formally declared his independent candidacy for Ghana's 2028 presidential election.

Sani unveiled the Rising Generation Movement during a digital broadcast on Thursday, July 16, 2026, targeting youth mobilization.

The RGM also announced plans to begin nationwide tours to register members ahead of the 2028 polls, with a focus on jobs and economic growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh