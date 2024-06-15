Afronita and Abigail have been trending for the wrong reasons, with a UK-based man claiming the former is stranded in London

However, Afronita's camp has denied the claims, indicating that the false reportage has left the girl crying

According to an insider, Afronita was still in the UK because she was to spend time with her family and would be returning soon

The camp of Britain's Got Talent finalist Afronita has denied reports that she is stranded in the UK and struggling to buy a ticket to return home.

Afronita, who competed in the BGT final with her dance partner Abigail in late May, has been in the UK since the show ended.

Amid reports of a rift between Afronita and her dance partner, Abigail, a man named Kofi Mahama claimed the latter was broke and stranded in the UK.

Afronita is reported to be unhappy with recent rumours about her Photo source: @afronitaaa

However, an individual claiming to be closely associated with Afronita's family swiftly contested these claims.

In a statement to the press, the family source emphatically denied the circulating rumours, stating:

"Afronita is not begging for money for her plane ticket back to Ghana. Her family is more than capable of affording her plane ticket."

In a later video, an insider, who was withAfronita and Abigail for their performances, further indicated that the dancer was still in the UK because she was vacationing with her family.

According to the man, Afronita even paid for siblings to be flown to the UK for the family reunion and thus could not be so broke that she cannot afford her plane fare.

He added that Kofi Mamaha's false claims have deeply affected Afronita and caused her significant distress.

"Afronita has been crying since the story broke," he disclosed.

Counsellor Lutterodt admonishes parents of Afronita and Abigail

Meanwhile, A video of Counsellor Lutterodt's reaction to reports of a feud between the parents of Afronita and Abigail has been trending.

He appealed to the mothers of the two dancers to be very cautious so bad reportage does not the affect reputation of their children.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue.

