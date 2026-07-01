The Ghana Armed Forces has cleared 89.5 km, representing 50.9% of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor in just nine weeks

The army achieved the milestone using only 45% of the estimated project duration, with 86.1 km remaining over the next 13 weeks

The 198.7-kilometre six-lane expressway is projected to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi from six hours to two hours

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The Ghana Armed Forces continues to make progress on construction work for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor.

It has completed half of the clearance work for the expressway in nine weeks, leaving 13 weeks for the remainder, per its timeline.

Ghana Army Make Significant Progress With Accra-Kumasi Expressway, Crosses Major Milestone

Source: Facebook

The 198.7-kilometre road is one of the leading infrastructure projects of the Mahama administration.

The army has cleared 89.5 km, representing 50.9% of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor. A little over 86.1km remains.

In a video on Facebook, the army said:

"As of 25 June 2026, 89.5 km (50.9%) of the Accra Kumasi Expressway Corridor has been cleared. This milestone was reached in 9 weeks, using just 45% of the estimated project duration. The remaining 86.1 km corridor will be completed over the next 13 weeks."

The Ghana Armed Forces has commenced preliminary works on the Accra–Kumasi Expressway in May 2026, clearing close to 18 kilometres of dense vegetation as part of early-stage preparations along the 198.7 -kilometre right-of-way corridor.

Four military work gangs are operating continuously from Asuboa, near Akim Oda, under challenging weather conditions as part of a 20-week schedule for the initial clearing phase.

The expressway is designed as a six-lane highway spanning approximately 198.7 kilometres.

Once complete, it is projected to reduce travel time between Accra and Kumasi from roughly six hours to about two hours, a transformation that authorities say will ease pressure on the existing route while boosting transport efficiency and economic activity across the southern and middle belts of the country.

Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget

The government earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.

Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government rehabilitating 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies.

The projects listed in the speech include:

Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai

Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road

Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road

Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road

Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road

Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road

Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road

Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road

Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)

Rehabilitation of Gibitri–Nakpanduri Road

Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road

Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road

Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road

Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Titrinu Road

Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road

Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road

Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road

Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road

Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road

The government is targeting road projects in 166 constituencies over the next three years. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road

Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road

Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road

Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road

Rehabilitation of Tema– Aflao Road (Section 1)

Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road

Upgrading of Ojubji–Appolonia–Afienya Road

Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road

Construction of Dadieso–Akomtomra Road

Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseiokjokrom Road

Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road

Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road

Source: YEN.com.gh