Ghana Army Make Significant Progress With Accra-Kumasi Expressway, Crosses Major Milestone
- The Ghana Armed Forces has cleared 89.5 km, representing 50.9% of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor in just nine weeks
- The army achieved the milestone using only 45% of the estimated project duration, with 86.1 km remaining over the next 13 weeks
- The 198.7-kilometre six-lane expressway is projected to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi from six hours to two hours
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The Ghana Armed Forces continues to make progress on construction work for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor.
It has completed half of the clearance work for the expressway in nine weeks, leaving 13 weeks for the remainder, per its timeline.
The 198.7-kilometre road is one of the leading infrastructure projects of the Mahama administration.
The army has cleared 89.5 km, representing 50.9% of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor. A little over 86.1km remains.
In a video on Facebook, the army said:
"As of 25 June 2026, 89.5 km (50.9%) of the Accra Kumasi Expressway Corridor has been cleared. This milestone was reached in 9 weeks, using just 45% of the estimated project duration. The remaining 86.1 km corridor will be completed over the next 13 weeks."
The Ghana Armed Forces has commenced preliminary works on the Accra–Kumasi Expressway in May 2026, clearing close to 18 kilometres of dense vegetation as part of early-stage preparations along the 198.7 -kilometre right-of-way corridor.
Four military work gangs are operating continuously from Asuboa, near Akim Oda, under challenging weather conditions as part of a 20-week schedule for the initial clearing phase.
The expressway is designed as a six-lane highway spanning approximately 198.7 kilometres.
Once complete, it is projected to reduce travel time between Accra and Kumasi from roughly six hours to about two hours, a transformation that authorities say will ease pressure on the existing route while boosting transport efficiency and economic activity across the southern and middle belts of the country.
Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget
The government earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.
Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government rehabilitating 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies.
The projects listed in the speech include:
- Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai
- Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road
- Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road
- Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road
- Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road
- Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road
- Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road
- Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road
- Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)
- Rehabilitation of Gibitri–Nakpanduri Road
- Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road
- Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road
- Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road
- Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Titrinu Road
- Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road
- Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road
- Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road
- Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road
- Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road
- Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road
- Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road
- Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road
- Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road
- Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road
- Rehabilitation of Tema– Aflao Road (Section 1)
- Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road
- Upgrading of Ojubji–Appolonia–Afienya Road
- Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road
- Construction of Dadieso–Akomtomra Road
- Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseiokjokrom Road
- Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road
- Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.