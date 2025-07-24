The government has lined up some major road infrastructure projects over the next three years, according to the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention.

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, says roads in 166 constituencies will receive attention in the next three years. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Ministry of Roads and Highways

Source: Facebook

In his presentation, Forson said the government would rehabilitate 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies

“Mr. Speaker, this translates to about 5,000km of roads to be reconstructed in these 166 constituencies over the next three years."

The projects listed in the speech include:

1 Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai

2 Rehabilitation of Wa – Han Road

3 Upgrading of Tumu – Hamile Road

4 Upgrading of Tumu – Han – Lawra Road

5 Reconstruction of Navrongo – Tumu Road

6 Rehabilitation of Techiman – Nkonsia – Wenchi Road

7 Rehabilitation of Wenchi – Sawla Road

8 Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road

9 Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)

10 Rehabilitation of Gibitri – Nakpanduri Road

11 Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu – Nkwanta Road

12 Rehabilitation of Atimpoku – Asikuma Junction Road

13 Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction – Anyirawasi Road

14 Reconstruction of Anyirawasi – Ho Titrinu Road

15 Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road

16 Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

17 Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road

18 Rehabilitation of Ho – Kpetoe Road

19 Rehabilitation of Kpetoe – Afiadenyigba Road

20 Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba – Penyi Road

21 Rehabilitation of Penyi – Aflao Road

22 Dualisation of Winneba – Mankessim Road

23 Dualisation of Cape Coast – Takoradi Road

24 Rehabilitation of Mankessim – Ajumako – Breman Asikuma – Agona Swedru Road

25 Rehabilitation of Tema – Aflao Road (Section 1)

26 Reconstruction of Dodowa – Afienya – Dawhenya Road

27 Upgrading of Ojubji – Appolonia – Afienya Road

28 Construction of Enchi – Elubo Road

29 Construction of Dadieso – Akomtomra Road

30 Upgrading of Adwofua – Oseiokjokrom Road

31 Upgrading of Enchi – Kudjouru – Pekyi Road

32 Upgrading of Bediako Junction – Camp 15 – Sefwi Adabokrom Road

Forson also noted some road projects the government considered a priority.

He explained that following Ghana’s default on its external debt in 2022, creditors halted disbursements of 55 bilateral projects.

"This resulted in several uncompleted projects scattered across the country and leaving a massive amount of US$3 billion in undisbursed loans."

But under an MoU with the Official Creditor Committee, the government was required to submit a priority list to accommodate the US$250 million annual disbursement ceiling.

Following extensive engagements, Forson said the governmen submitted a priority list of 24 projects to the committee and the IMF.

"This is expected to trigger resumption of disbursements for projects on the priority list upon the signing bilateral agreements between Ghana and creditor countries."

These included:

1 New Bridge Across the Volta River at Volivo

2 Construction of the Tema-Aflao Road Project- Phase 1;

3 Tema Motorway Roundabout, through Ashaiman Roundabout to Atimpoku;

4 Construction of 14 Pedestrian Bridges;

5 Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension;

6 Paa Grant Interchange and Sekondi/Takoradi

Township Roads- Phase 1;

7 Rehabilitation of Dome-Kitase Road;

8 Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange- Phase 2;

9 Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom Road;

10 PTC Roundabout Interchange Project at Takoradi;

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh