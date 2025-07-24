2025 Mid-Year Budget: List Of Road Projects Announced By Ato Forson
The government has lined up some major road infrastructure projects over the next three years, according to the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention.
In his presentation, Forson said the government would rehabilitate 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies
“Mr. Speaker, this translates to about 5,000km of roads to be reconstructed in these 166 constituencies over the next three years."
The projects listed in the speech include:
1 Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai
2 Rehabilitation of Wa – Han Road
3 Upgrading of Tumu – Hamile Road
4 Upgrading of Tumu – Han – Lawra Road
5 Reconstruction of Navrongo – Tumu Road
6 Rehabilitation of Techiman – Nkonsia – Wenchi Road
7 Rehabilitation of Wenchi – Sawla Road
8 Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road
9 Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)
10 Rehabilitation of Gibitri – Nakpanduri Road
11 Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu – Nkwanta Road
12 Rehabilitation of Atimpoku – Asikuma Junction Road
13 Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction – Anyirawasi Road
14 Reconstruction of Anyirawasi – Ho Titrinu Road
15 Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road
16 Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road
17 Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road
18 Rehabilitation of Ho – Kpetoe Road
19 Rehabilitation of Kpetoe – Afiadenyigba Road
20 Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba – Penyi Road
21 Rehabilitation of Penyi – Aflao Road
22 Dualisation of Winneba – Mankessim Road
23 Dualisation of Cape Coast – Takoradi Road
24 Rehabilitation of Mankessim – Ajumako – Breman Asikuma – Agona Swedru Road
25 Rehabilitation of Tema – Aflao Road (Section 1)
26 Reconstruction of Dodowa – Afienya – Dawhenya Road
27 Upgrading of Ojubji – Appolonia – Afienya Road
28 Construction of Enchi – Elubo Road
29 Construction of Dadieso – Akomtomra Road
30 Upgrading of Adwofua – Oseiokjokrom Road
31 Upgrading of Enchi – Kudjouru – Pekyi Road
32 Upgrading of Bediako Junction – Camp 15 – Sefwi Adabokrom Road
Forson also noted some road projects the government considered a priority.
He explained that following Ghana’s default on its external debt in 2022, creditors halted disbursements of 55 bilateral projects.
"This resulted in several uncompleted projects scattered across the country and leaving a massive amount of US$3 billion in undisbursed loans."
But under an MoU with the Official Creditor Committee, the government was required to submit a priority list to accommodate the US$250 million annual disbursement ceiling.
Following extensive engagements, Forson said the governmen submitted a priority list of 24 projects to the committee and the IMF.
"This is expected to trigger resumption of disbursements for projects on the priority list upon the signing bilateral agreements between Ghana and creditor countries."
These included:
1 New Bridge Across the Volta River at Volivo
2 Construction of the Tema-Aflao Road Project- Phase 1;
3 Tema Motorway Roundabout, through Ashaiman Roundabout to Atimpoku;
4 Construction of 14 Pedestrian Bridges;
5 Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension;
6 Paa Grant Interchange and Sekondi/Takoradi
Township Roads- Phase 1;
7 Rehabilitation of Dome-Kitase Road;
8 Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange- Phase 2;
9 Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom Road;
10 PTC Roundabout Interchange Project at Takoradi;
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.