The man watched and recorded from a distance as the female officer collected what looked like money from both private and transportation vehicles.

The bribery occurred in a smooth flow, suggesting that this might not be her first act, as those who drive through the Bekwai Roundabout daily would have known her for such actions.

Instead of the female officer conducting routine checks on vehicles, she was allegedly conducting routine bribes.

YEN.com.gh understands that there have been constant reports from citizens about some MTTD officials who extort and collect bribes from commuters.

According to the Anti-Corruption Act, if an MTTD officer or any public official is found guilty of accepting a bribe, they can face up to 25 years imprisonment depending on the severity of the offence.

Alleged bribery incident involving a female MTTD officer at Bekwai Roundabout in Kumasi, raising concerns about corruption among traffic officers. Photo credit: Police guard.

In addition to the prison sentence, the officer may face disciplinary action by the Police Service, including dismissal or suspension from duty.

The video of the female officer allegedly collecting bribes was shared on X [formerly Twitter].

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians comment on the officer collecting bribes

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video posted online. Some of the comments are below.

@Chelsea4everA commented:

"It’s called Aban Wosop. That’s gift and a ticket to cover crime. 😀😀 Adwene."

@evils_only wrote:

"Charlie we know say the bribery and corruption nor be good but at least they should consider this behavior or ways cus it not easy for some police officers or people ooo Charlie."

@BryteJasey commented:

"The giver is more corrupt than ever."

Another officer caught demanding bribe

This act comes after another MTTD official was caught subtly demanding a bribe from a private vehicle owner.

This particular video began with a routine check of the driver's vehicle documents. After a careful examination of the papers, he proceeded to check the driver's license.

As all the documents were checked and deemed valid, he took a closer look inside the vehicle and then realised that the driver had exceeded the legally permitted number of passengers for a private vehicle.

Instead of taking action based on the law, the MTTD officer wasted no time in asking for bribe from the driver. He uttered the phrase "pour libation and go," a term that, in this context, is understood as a coded way of asking for money.

In response, the driver discreetly pulls out a GH₵5 note, presumably as bribe. Watch the video below

Police top list of perceived corrupt institutions

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to offering bribes in 2024. This is according to a report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The report also revealed that men were more likely than women to engage in bribery when interacting with public officials, with the Police MTTD ranked the most corrupt institution at 61%.

