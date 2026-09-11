Roberto De Zerbi disclosed he tried to sign Mohammed Kudus during his time at Brighton before the Ghanaian joined West Ham

Kudus returned from a lengthy injury absence to make a 29-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest, impressing with his statistical output

De Zerbi described the Black Stars attacker as 'amazing' and suggested the 26-year-old is close to being ready to start

Mohammed Kudus has received a major vote of confidence from Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has revealed his long-standing admiration for the Ghanaian star ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash with Everton on September 12.

The 26-year-old is gradually finding his feet again after returning from a lengthy injury layoff, making his competitive comeback against Newcastle United on August 29 after 237 days on the sidelines.

Kudus then featured for 29 minutes off the bench against Nottingham Forest, delivering encouraging signs with one key pass, four progressive carries, five duels won and three recoveries.

Tottenham vs Everton: Mohammed Kudus Gets Huge Praise From Roberto De Zerbi Ahead of Clash

Source: Getty Images

De Zerbi hails Kudus, provides positive update

Speaking ahead of the Everton clash, De Zerbi did not hold back in his assessment of the Nima-born attacker.

The Spurs head coach disclosed that he had made a serious push to bring Kudus to Brighton before the forward ultimately opted for West Ham United.

"I think [he's] very close to being ready to start the game. An amazing thing for me. I wanted Mo Kudus when I was in Brighton," De Zerbi said, as quoted by Football London.

"I pushed a lot to bring him before he went to West Ham. He can play as a winger, as a number 10 and as a striker also, and he is amazing player."

The comments suggest Kudus could soon be handed his first start under the Italian tactician, with De Zerbi highlighting the attacker's positional versatility as a key asset for the side.

Spurs looking for first win

Tottenham's start to the season has been far from convincing.

Despite considerable spending during the summer transfer window, the north London club are yet to win in two league outings and have struggled to find the net.

Their goalless draw against Nottingham Forest offered some defensive solidity, but the lack of attacking output remains a concern.

Everton, meanwhile, arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having avoided defeat in their opening matches, making them a tricky proposition.

History, however, offers Spurs some encouragement — they have won three of the last five meetings between the two clubs.

A fit and firing Kudus could well prove to be the difference, and if De Zerbi's words translate into action, Ghanaian football fans may soon see their man back in the starting line-up.

Kudus faces AFCON squad omission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is expected to name his Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Ivory Coast and The Gambia in the coming days.

Mohammed Kudus could miss out despite returning from a long-term injury that ruled him out of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh