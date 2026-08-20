A prophecy by Ghanaian man of God Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah warning of alleged sabotage at Ghana Gold Board has resurfaced on social media

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi of failing to account for an alleged US$1.7 billion loss under the DGPP

Gyamfi dismissed the loss claim as a "barefaced lie", arguing the IMF report attributed the figure to the Bank of Ghana and not GoldBod

A prophecy by Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, in which he warned of an alleged sabotage involving the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has resurfaced on social media amid an escalating clash between GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's GoldBod prophecy resurfaces amid Sammy Gyamfi and Afenyo-Markin's clash. Image credit: Ghana Parliament, Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

The old warning has gained fresh traction as the public closely follows the controversy surrounding Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) and an alleged US$1.7 billion loss.

Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod clash

Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi clashed over an alleged US$1.7 billion loss linked to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) in 2025.

While Sammy Gyamfi has rejected the claim that GoldBod recorded such a loss, Afenyo-Markin continued to demand answers over the reported figure, which he put at about GH¢22 billion.

The disagreement escalated on August 19, 2026, with both men maintaining opposing positions over the losses and whether they should be attributed to GoldBod.

Prophet Telvin's GoldBod sabotage warning draws attention

With neither side showing signs of backing down, social media users have begun connecting Prophet Telvin's earlier cautionary remarks about alleged sabotage at GoldBod to the current controversy.

The renewed circulation of the prophecy has added a further dimension to an already charged public debate.

Some users online have drawn parallels between what the prophet described and the competing claims now playing out between Gyamfi and Afenyo-Markin.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah is below.

Reactions to Telvin's resurfaced prophecy

YEN.com.gh gathered the following reactions from social media:

@𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙲𝙷𝙾𝚂𝙴𝙽✞ wrote:

"All this should turn to great favour for Ghana even if it bad way 🙏."

@BhimBwoy said:

The only prophet in Ghana who foresaw and foretold about the future. His prophecy is always on point."

@Splash added:

"God will clear off all those who are against the progress of this country."

Telvin Sowah names Bawumia's strongest opposition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's claims regarding the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leadership dynamics.

The prophet suggests that Alexander Afenyo-Markin may emerge as a formidable rival to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, raising questions about the party's internal conflicts leading up to the 2028 elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh