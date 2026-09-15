Legendary fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie died on Monday, September 14, 2026, at age 87, after a career spanning more than 60 years

His publicist confirmed Mackie died of pneumonia in Palm Springs, California, with the news shared through a statement on his official Instagram page

Tributes poured in from stars he dressed over the decades, including Cher, Elton John and Carol Burnett, who called him a true creative genius

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Legendary fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie has died at 87, closing the book on a career that spanned more than six decades and shaped some of Hollywood's most unforgettable looks.

Bob Mackie poses alongside some of his most iconic designs during a career that spanned more than six decades. Image credit: New York Post.

Source: Twitter

Mackie's death was confirmed in a statement posted to his official Instagram page on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The post read that it was "with a heavy heart" that his team shared the news of his passing, adding that he had lived his 87 years to the fullest, doing exactly what he always dreamed of.

His longtime publicist, Jenelle Hamilton, later confirmed to multiple outlets that Mackie died of pneumonia on Monday morning in Palm Springs, California. No further details about his final days were made public.

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of grief across the entertainment industry, with tributes from stars and collaborators he worked with over his long career.

Mackie was widely regarded as one of the most influential costume designers in American entertainment history.

Bob Mackie's most iconic career moments

Mackie's career began as a young sketch artist under legendary costumer Edith Head at Paramount, where he sketched the skintight, beaded dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

He went on to spend 11 years as costume designer on "The Carol Burnett Show," reportedly producing as many as 50 outfits a week, including the famous curtain rod dress from the show's "Went With the Wind" sketch.

His work with Cher became one of the most celebrated designer-muse partnerships in fashion history, producing her feathered 1974 Met Gala look and the towering headdress and black ensemble she wore to the 1986 Oscars.

He also dressed Elton John in his absurd Donald Duck costume for a 1980 Central Park concert and a sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, both of which became iconic in their own right.

Over his career, Mackie earned nine Emmy Awards, three Oscar nominations, and a 2019 Tony Award for his costume work on Broadway's "The Cher Show."

He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2002, and in more recent years continued dressing contemporary stars, including Miley Cyrus, Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter.

The world reacts to Bob Mackie's death

News of Mackie's passing set off an emotional wave of tributes from fans and admirers online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from social media.

Thomas wrote:

"A fashion icon and a legend. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

✪ ONEFACE ✪ said:

"Rest in peace, Bob Mackie. The Sultan of Sequins made the world sparkle. Cher, Carol, Tina, and so many others will never look the same. His designs live on forever."

milanm indicated:

"He made spectacle look effortless. The rest of us remain defeated by a plain white shirt."

Bravo_Dolls added:

"I know my fellow Barbie collectors will be greatly saddened by this news. Bob Mackie was a creative genius."

jane commented:

"I can't do this rn, I'm already having a bad day. Can u bring him back or smth?"

Actress Hayden Panettiere's cause of death emerges

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, investigators believe actress Hayden Panettiere's death was triggered by a single fentanyl-laced pill, more than three weeks after she died on August 16, 2026, at age 36.

The "Heroes" and "Nashville" star was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, days before her 37th birthday, and pronounced dead at the scene after her boyfriend's brother discovered her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh