Lordy Afia Amankwah-Mireku, daughter of former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku, is the 2026 UGSRC General Secretary

She polled 8,763 votes, representing 59.3% of ballots cast, becoming the 69th person to hold the position

Her proud father described the victory margin as unprecedented in the history of the University of Ghana

Lordy Afia Amankwah-Mireku, the daughter of former Black Stars defender and Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah-Mireku, has been elected General Secretary of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC).

Lordy secured a commanding 8,763 votes, equivalent to 59.3% of all ballots cast, to become the 69th UGSRC General Secretary.

Daughter of Ex-Black Stars Defender Lordy Afia Amankwah-Mireku Elected UGSRC General Secretary

Source: Getty Images

Her father described the winning margin as something the university had never witnessed before.

She will serve in the executive alongside Abraham Kofi Amudzegbe, who was voted SRC president, and Evanda Nana Agyenim-Boateng, who was confirmed as vice president.

Amankwah Mireku celebrates daughter's Win

When Accra-based radio station Sporty FM reached out to congratulate Yaw Amankwah Mireku on his daughter's achievement, the former international could barely contain his joy.

"You guys are marvellous. I thank you for my daughter's name. She is my second-born. And for you guys to, you know, be part of the winning team, I have to appreciate you guys. I'm so grateful.

"The Amankwah Mireku family is so grateful. She won by a wide margin. And that has never happened in the history of UG; it has never happened, and so what I will start on this platform and say is, 'God bless you and make your platform the highest of all. I'm so grateful.'"

Meanwhile, musician-turned-politician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, widely known as Guru NKZ and himself the 67th UGSRC president, was among those who took to social media to celebrate the result. He posted on X:

"Congratulations to the 69th UGSRC General Secretary-Elect, Lordy Afia Amankwah-Mireku. Serve well."

Understanding leadership trait in the Amankwah-Mireku family

Although Lordy did not follow her father onto the football pitch, the trait of leadership appears to run in the family.

During his playing career, Yaw Amankwah Mireku was far more than a squad player at Hearts of Oak; he was a captain and a commanding presence.

According to Transfermarkt, he earned 15 caps for the Black Stars, making his international debut against Nigeria in 2001.

Lordy's election is a milestone in its own right, demonstrating that the Amankwah Mireku name carries weight well beyond the football field.

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Source: YEN.com.gh