Popular Ghanaian journalist Captain Smart was spotted at a construction site in Gomoa West on September 3, 2026

Captain Smart was filmed pushing a wheelbarrow filled with gravel alongside labourers working on the Gomoa Oguaa Teachers' Quarters

The media personality has expressed interest in contesting the Gomoa West parliamentary seat ahead of the 2028 elections

Ghanaian journalist and media personality Captain Smart was filmed working alongside construction labourers at the Gomoa Oguaa Teachers' Quarters site on 3 September 2026, as he continues his active involvement in developmental projects across the Gomoa West constituency.

Captain Smart joins labourers to build a development project in Gomoa West. Image credit: Onua TV, Sikaofficial

Source: Facebook

Footage from the site showed Captain Smart operating a wheelbarrow loaded with gravel, taking part in the physical labour rather than simply overseeing the project.

His hands-on participation drew considerable attention, given his public profile and the nature of his ongoing engagement with communities in the area.

Captain Smart's work in Gomoa West

The Gomoa Oguaa Teachers' Quarters is one of several development initiatives with which Captain Smart has been associated in Gomoa West.

His repeated presence at such projects has positioned him as an active figure in the constituency's development, going beyond the role of a passive donor or patron.

Rather than directing workers from the sidelines, his decision to pick up a wheelbarrow and join the crew on site marked a visible shift in how he has been engaging with the project, drawing a clear distinction between ceremonial involvement and direct participation.

Captain Smart's political ambitions

Captain Smart has publicly declared his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat, and his growing footprint in the constituency has not gone unnoticed by residents and political observers.

His presence at community projects, including the teachers' quarters construction, has been interpreted by some as consistent with efforts to build grassroots support ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The teachers' quarters project forms part of a broader pattern of activity that has made Captain Smart an increasingly visible presence in Gomoa West, a constituency he has signalled his intention to represent at the national level.

The X video of Captain Smart at the construction site is below.

Captain Smart resigns from Onua TV for politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Captain Smart's resignation from his long-standing role at Onua TV as he transitions from broadcasting to politics.

The veteran broadcaster's move to contest for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate slot in Gomoa West has generated significant buzz, particularly following his on-air farewell that resonated with many of his loyal listeners.

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Source: YEN.com.gh