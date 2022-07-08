A Ghanaian man based in the UK called Kojo North has relocated to Ghana from London to build a hostel for students in Kumasi

In an interview, Kojo said he decided to move back to Ghana to get in touch with his local culture and tradition

He decided to build a hostel in Kumasi to help solve the accommodation woes of students who have a hard time finding a place to stay

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In an interview with YouTube vlogger Vanessa Kanbi, Kojo North shared that he moved to Ghana from the UK to build a 60-bed hostel in Kumasi to cater to the housing needs of the students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Kojo North takes a picture infront of the students' hostel he is building in Kumasi. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Ghana's housing crisis largely affects both young working professionals and students who find it difficult to get a decent place to stay. Kojo is building a decent and affordable hostel that will solve the housing crisis, which student's can rent for a year.

Watch the interview below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The hostel will be a three-storey building which also has a restaurant on the same plot of land. Kojo North admitted that in as much as he wants to provide housing for students, he intends to use the profit from the hostel business to cater to the retirement funds of his aged parents.

Kojo North is also setting up a tech company in the country that will give students of KNUST internships and job opportunities.

The idea came about when he quizzed some students from the tertiary school about their plans after school and realized that most of them did not have any concrete ideas of what they wanted to do when they graduated.

He plans to bridge the gap between talents in tech and the available opportunities in the industry.

Newly Constructed Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School Opens For Admission

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a newly constructed school in the Ashanti region called the Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School opened for admissions to empower young girls in the areas of Math, Engineering, Science and Technology.

The education ministry believes that the school would position its graduates to have a real influence by tackling social concerns that will help reduce the development gap between Ghana and other first-world nations.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh