Obaa's Golden Plaza Hotel in New Abirem has had its electricity disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for power theft

The disconnection came when the Loss Control Unit of ECG discovered an unauthorized meter bypass while conducting surveillance

Before being reconnected, the hospitality establishment is expected to pay off its whole GH¢546,268.18 debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Obaa's Golden Plaza Hotel has received a GH¢58,544.41 supplemental charge for the cost of electricity recovered via an unauthorized connection. Before reconnection, the hospitality establishment is expected to pay off a total of GH¢546,268.18 as debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Obaa's Golden Plaza Hotel. Photo credit: 3News

Source: UGC

The country's power distribution corporation cut the facility's electricity supply after its Loss Control Unit discovered an unlawful meter by-pass during monitoring last Thursday. The electricity company had just given its clients who had engaged in any illicit activity a one-month moratorium when the illegal link was discovered.

To prevent legal action, defaulting companies were urged to take responsibility and come to the ECG offices for a peaceful resolution.

On Monday, July 25, Ing. Michael Baah, General Manager of Eastern Region ECG, announced this in Koforidua. He said that the company would not give up on pursuing those people and organizations that had established illicit connections in the region.

Mr Baah asserts that the Revenue Protection Unit has the authority to examine every meter in the area to identify and expose unlawful power users as required by the moratorium. He explained:

This should act as a caution to everyone who has engaged in unlawful activity of any kind. We are headed your way. You cannot possibly evade our detection, and after your capture, we will turn you over to the law enforcement authorities for prosecution.

