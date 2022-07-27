President Akufo-Addo says he won't give up on efforts to construct Ghana's National Cathedral and has urged the Christian community to accept the challenge

He disclosed the information in a speech at the start of the 19th Plenary Assembly of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar in Accra

President Akufo-Addo further added that there were seven benefits that the completed National Cathedral would offer

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana's president, Akufo-Addo, has vowed to complete the controversial $300 million National Cathedral project in Ghana. He told Ghanaians to brace themselves up for the challenge when he spoke at the 19th Plenary Assembly of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar in Accra on Tuesday, July 26.

Ghana National Cathedral. Photo credit: National Cathedral Secretariat

Source: UGC

The president outlined seven advantages that the completed National Cathedral will offer. YEN.com.gh mentions them below in this article.

Provide An Interdenominational Place Of Worship

The president highlighted that the National Cathedral would welcome people with diverse religious practices, which will be a way to foster tolerance and unity among the people of Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Put God At The Centre Of Nation-Building Efforts

Ghana is considered a religious nation. Therefore, the National Cathedral will remind the citizens that the nation cannot prosper without the blessings of God.

Provide An Official Place Of Worship For State Occasions

The completed National Cathedral building will serve as the official grounds for national state events that involve prayer and worship.

Act as a Pivot For Spreading The Christian Faith

The National Cathedral is to make the Christian faith look appealing and stir in people the desire to devote themselves to God.

Bring the Christian Community Together

The National Cathedral project will be the "glue" that holds the Christian community in the nation together. It will remind the religious body that they are of the same faith irrespective of differences in doctrine.

Pay homage to religious liberty

The National Cathedral is a stark reminder that Ghana upholds freedom of worship. People are free to worship without fear or hindrances.

Collective Thanksgiving To God For His Blessings

The National Cathedral will serve as Ghana's big "thank you" to God for making Ghana the apple of His eye and sparing the nation of epidemics and civil strife, among other atrocities.

National Cathedral: IMANI Africa Presents 10 Challenges With Controversial Project

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, a think group, presented 10 challenges associated with the National Cathedral project. In order to provide a thorough examination of the issues, the think tank's policy brief avoids discussing moral and political issues.

IMANI points out, for instance, that calling the structure a "National Cathedral" might cause sectarian strife in Ghana.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh