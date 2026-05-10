Fella Makafui has impressed fans with her joyful dance during Medikal's performance at TGMA 2026

In a viral video, the actress jammed as her ex-husband performed his big hits Omo Ada and Shoulder

Many followers of Fella fell in love with her, describing her behaviour as a show of maturity

Fella Makafui has won admiration online for her behaviour during Medikal's performance at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA 2026).

TGMA 2026: Fella Makfui's Unexpected Reaction During Medikal's Performance Sparks Reactions

Source: Instagram

Fella, Medikal's ex-wife, with whom she has her only daughter, danced happily as the rapper took the stage to deliver his performance.

The actress arrived at the event wearing a strapless sweetheart neckline that showed her shoulders and collarbone.

The dress was heavily embellished with crystals, with large gold reflective disc accents strategically arranged across the gown.

On the red carpet, Fella refused to mention who she expected to win the coveted Artiste Of The Year (AOTY) award on the night.

Even though Medikal was a strong contender for the AOTY, she chose to be neutral, stating that may the best win.

Moments later, she was spotted jamming as Medikal performed his Omo Ada and Shoulder hits.

In a video, Fella showed her impressive dance skills with Hajia4Real, Kojo Soboh, and others around her.

Source: YEN.com.gh