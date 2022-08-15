One thing Ghana does very well is to invest in schools and the educational sector, which makes foreigners come into the country for quality education

Some of the schools like Ashesi University boast impressive architectural designs which look like those from other developed regions of the world

It is great to see private individuals and organizations invest millions of dollars into the structures that will shape the destiny of future generations

Ghana's educational sector is one of the best in Africa. As a result, many foreign African students regularly come into the country to obtain a quality education. In this story, YEN.com.gh highlights top schools in Ghana with beautiful architectural buildings that rival those in Europe and America.

Ashesi University

Ashesi University is a private university in Ghana that is situated in Berekuso, a town in Ghana's Eastern region. It is a preferred choice for foreign students and is renowned for its high academic standards, cutting-edge facilities, and academic achievement.

The school was founded by Patrick Awuah, who was a former employee of Microsoft in America.

Academic City University College

The Academic City University College has a unique architecture, unlike any other school found in Ghana. It is one of the first colleges in Africa to provide a robotics engineering degree and also boasts a world-class campus with modern amenities.

Ghana Christian International High School

The Ghana Christian International High School near Dodowa was built by a couple. Stephen and Georgina Adei, who was determined that Ghana needed a high school with a solid academic program that was also based on Christian principles.

The high school has a beautiful architectural design that spans two campuses and accommodates over 1100 students.

