Google has published a list of its Android phones that will no longer receive security updates in 2026

Two high-profile phone models from the Google Pixel 6 series will be affected by the company's new policy

Google also detailed a list of other Android phones that will continue to receive the security updates after 2026

Google has notified its device users about the list of Android phones that would no longer receive important security updates in 2026.

Google releases a list of their Android phones that will no longer receive security updates in 2026. Photo source: VV Shots/Getty Images, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Per Google's updated official policy, some of the company's phones that have already received their final major Android OS upgrade would miss out on important security patches by the end of the year, leaving them more vulnerable to new threats.

However, the company has explained that the newly updated list of affected Pixel phones will still continue to work normally even though they will no longer receive security patches from October 2026.

Google Android phones losing security update support

1. Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6, the 5G Android smartphone released by the tech company in October 2021, originally had five years of support covering both operating system (OS) upgrades and security update patches.

However, the phone will no longer receive the regular security fixes needed to patch emerging vulnerabilities, protect against malware, or address privacy risks from October 2026.

As a result, continuous use of the Google Pixel 6 afterwards would leave users vulnerable to significant security threats over time.

2. Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro, which was also introduced into the market in October 2021, will also be affected by the latest policy update.

The android smartphone, with a custom Google Tensor chip that enables some advanced AI-driven features, will also lose security updates and will be exposed to threats from October 2026.

Pixel 6a, newer phones won't be affected

Unlike the Pixels 6 and 6 Pro, the Google Pixel 6a will not be affected by the new Google policy update.

The Android smartphone, released in 2022, will continue to receive important security updates until July 2027.

As such, users of the Google Pixel 6a will have one additional year of protection compared to the flagship Pixel 6 models.

Samsung shares a list of phones that will no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026. Photo source: @Nur Photo, KreangchaiRungfamai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Also, the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, part of the extended five-year support group, will continue to receive security patches until at least October 2027.

The Pixel 8 series and all newer models—including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lines—benefit from Google’s flagship 7-year commitment and won't be affected by the October 2026 deadline.

Users of these new Pixel smartphones are guaranteed both OS upgrades and security updates (plus new Pixel feature drops) until 2030 or later, depending on the exact date they were launched.

The policy applies from the device’s first availability on the Google Store in the US and covers everything from core Android versions to ongoing security bulletins.

Samsung releases list of outdated phones

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung released a list of outdated phone models that would no longer receive important software updates in future.

The South Korean mobile phone giants announced that the old phones would continue working but would miss out on some important security patches.

Source: YEN.com.gh