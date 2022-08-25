A young brilliant Ghanaian lady has transformed a rusted van into a beautiful motor home for her explorative adventures

In the video that has since gone viral, she showed the processes that were involved in helping her achieve her dream motor home

Even though some people were concerned for her safety, others were also left dumbfounded by the before and after of the motor home

A young ambitious Ghanaian lady has achieved her dream of having a motor home, and a video of the process has left many in awe.

Mobile Home. Photo Source: theroamingqueen

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, @theroamingqueen shared the process of how she was able to spec up an old van into a bespoke motor home.

The van's exterior had to be sprayed with the colour she preferred, green. The interior was then painted white, and later the cabinet and other fittings were installed.

Below is a video of the before and after of the motor home:

Below is a tour of the motor home of @ theroamingqueen:

The van is versatile and allows her to use the roof as a mini gym. She practices her yoga sessions by using a ladder on the door to climb to the roof.

The roof also doubles as a balcony, allowing her to have a bird's-eye view of the beautiful, serene places she visits.

Video stirs diverse reactions on social media

Mey3 wo DAY3SOO:

Ayeee rich hanty has done scooby doo car

stitchxperts:

I'm sure it's possible and yours is looking beautiful. My main concern would be safety

Nana Kwaku Abeiku:

Perfect for festivals and road trips

everydaygifty:

Living my van life dream right now!! It's in my future plans. Not impossible!! I follow so many Van life pages!! Love to see this

Mary:

You’ve inspired me

John Paul:

woow, awesome..

Anasto:

Pls can I rent this for my upcoming honeymoon ??

user6511549011514:

beautiful location. I have a similar facility in Akwamufie eastern region for camping.

GraceTivlyn:

Wow it has also been my dream of having this.

SISTER YAA:

The thieves thobricks they are breaking na container

Ayepah:

I love love love love love love it…basically leaving my dream

