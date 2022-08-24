A video of a fleet of luxury cars readied to pick up Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboa, and Fameye for their concert in Worcester has popped up on social media

The pair are expected to ride to the show in style, with the fleet consisting of some of the most luxurious cars money can buy

The beautiful set of cars wowed some netizens who saw the video, and they marvelled at the sight of them

Ghanaian musicians Kofi Kinataa, Fameye, and Akwaboa, are in the United States for a concert in Worchester.

The top Ghanaian artists have been in the U.S for a while in preparation for the big concert. The concert is dubbed Kinaata And Friends U.S Tour.

Photo: Kofi Kinaata, Fameye Source: knaatagh

Source: Instagram

The show is expected to be enthralling, with Loggy Entertainment being the promoters of the massive event. Loggy Entertainment, in a bid to make the music stars comfortable, organized a fleet of luxury cars that would convey the superstars to the long-awaited show.

A video of the convoy was taken by Papa Loggy, the CEO of Loggy Entertainment. The beautiful set of cars consisted of some of the most expensive money can buy. There were Lamborghinis, Mercedes Benz, and a Ferrari, just to mention a few.

Ghanaians Excited About Kinaata And Friends Concert

ishaque_acquah1 expressed excitement:

Team Moove!! All The Way

@DominicFobih also wrote:

MY FAVORITES

Julius12363229 also reacted:

No be small quality highlife on display that day...Wow...

KWABENA38779977 commented:

The king move on we are solid behind you you are bless and highly favoured focus on your vision olekodo olemove

