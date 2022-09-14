The real estate industry is a lucrative business, but many people only look at it through the lens of putting up mega structures for sale or rent

There are simple ways people can make some decent cash off the homes where they reside, which could be a great source of revenue for residual income

Knowing what to do and engaging the tips would make one financially buoyant and well on the way to financial independence

There are few opportunities to make wealth that are as convenient as making money off the house where you live. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions how people can turn their homes into money-making properties that will result in financial independence.

Rent Out Your Home

People can rent out some spare rooms in their houses to other individuals for revenue. It could be short-term, which covers daily, weekly, or monthly rental periods, or long-term, which is often from six months to one or more years.

Therefore, you can earn money from your house by simply charging tenants a fee to use your extra rooms and boys' quarters. These areas are available for short-term rental at a price typically less expensive than what hotels and guesthouses charge for the same or a similar length of stay.

Rent Out Your Storage Space

Storage spaces are conducive to people or groups with possessions they do not currently have room for in their usual living place. For instance, it's unlikely that someone moving from a three-bedroom home to something smaller, like a studio apartment, will be able to bring everything with them.

They will need a place to store their additional belongings. If they do not wish to sell them all, rentable storage units might be helpful in this situation.

Start A Home-Based Business

A home-based business is run from a person's residence. Many well-known businesses were founded due to clearing out spare rooms, garages, basements, or boys' quarters. Examples are using your extra room as a gym or renting your swimming pool to personal trainers.

Additional examples of businesses that can be run or created from the comfort of your home are daycare centres, music instruction classes, and many more.

