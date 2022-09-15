One of Ghana's wealthiest real estate moguls Cheddar revealed at a conference how he started real estate development on one plot of land

He explained how he began by building two houses on a single plot of land, which gave him the idea to start a real estate project

Cheddar says he does not consider himself a real estate developer. Instead, he maximises the land on which he builds

At the Ghana CEO Summit, Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, revealed how he penetrated Ghana's real estate industry with his mega structures. The businessman explained that he got the idea to start real estate development by maximising a small piece of land. Cheddar explained that the idea for his project, "Kwarleyz Residence", was born when he built two houses on a plot of land.

Cheddar speaks at the Ghana CEO Summit. Photo credit: myinfogh.com

Source: UGC

Today, Cheddar has several real estate developments spread across Ghana. His residential tower, Kwarleyz Residence in Airport Residential Area, is a 40-apartment residence that has been the talk of the town for a very long time.

Watch the interview below.

Other Real Estate Developments By Cheddar

Petronia City

Petronia City. Photo credit: Construction Review

Source: UGC

Petronia City is a 2000-acre city development project in the Western Region of Ghana. It is based on the tenets of "work, live, study, and play." The smart city will be an interconnected, self-sustaining metropolis with a master plan when fully completed.

Villa Belgravia

A fully furnished home in Villa Belgravia. Photo credit: Hotels in Ghana

Source: UGC

The Villa Belgravia is a residential development by Cheddar in the heart of the Airport Residential Area. Cheddar reveals that the fully furnished apartments are suitable for Ghanaians and foreigners who want to experience luxury living without staying in hotels.

Bel Air Crest

Bel Air Crest. Photo credit: belaircrestaccra.com

Source: UGC

Cheddar describes the Bel Air Crest development in Cantonments as the perfect house for the wealthy and those who value life's finest things. The 29 luxurious serviced apartments in Cantonments, Accra, are divided into 1 and 2-bedroom units and 3-bedroom penthouses.

