Cheddar: One Of Ghana's Youngest Millionaire Real Estate Moguls Reveals He Started Real Estate On One Plot
- One of Ghana's wealthiest real estate moguls Cheddar revealed at a conference how he started real estate development on one plot of land
- He explained how he began by building two houses on a single plot of land, which gave him the idea to start a real estate project
- Cheddar says he does not consider himself a real estate developer. Instead, he maximises the land on which he builds
At the Ghana CEO Summit, Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, revealed how he penetrated Ghana's real estate industry with his mega structures. The businessman explained that he got the idea to start real estate development by maximising a small piece of land. Cheddar explained that the idea for his project, "Kwarleyz Residence", was born when he built two houses on a plot of land.
Today, Cheddar has several real estate developments spread across Ghana. His residential tower, Kwarleyz Residence in Airport Residential Area, is a 40-apartment residence that has been the talk of the town for a very long time.
Other Real Estate Developments By Cheddar
Petronia City
Petronia City is a 2000-acre city development project in the Western Region of Ghana. It is based on the tenets of "work, live, study, and play." The smart city will be an interconnected, self-sustaining metropolis with a master plan when fully completed.
Villa Belgravia
The Villa Belgravia is a residential development by Cheddar in the heart of the Airport Residential Area. Cheddar reveals that the fully furnished apartments are suitable for Ghanaians and foreigners who want to experience luxury living without staying in hotels.
Bel Air Crest
Cheddar describes the Bel Air Crest development in Cantonments as the perfect house for the wealthy and those who value life's finest things. The 29 luxurious serviced apartments in Cantonments, Accra, are divided into 1 and 2-bedroom units and 3-bedroom penthouses.
Source: YEN.com.gh