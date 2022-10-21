Popular American singer Rihanna became the youngest self-made female billionaire after hitting the $1.4 billion net worth

As a result, she can afford as many luxurious mansions as possible across the nation, where she can stay on her music tours

Rihanna has stayed in several mansions, which cost millions of dollars. She has sold some and kept others for the long-term

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For good reason, Rihanna has made waves as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. She is one of the world's most famous singers and successful businesswomen. Rihanna owned or rented mansions with a combined value exceeding $100 million. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions all the posh homes that Rihanna once called home.

A $13.8 Million Mansion, Beverly Hills, California

Rihanna's $13.8 million Beverly home. Photo credit: Redfin/Alexis Adam

Source: UGC

In March last year, Rihanna reportedly spent $13.8 million on a 1930s-era Beverly Hills property, making it her most costly home purchase to date. The 5,909-square-foot house is adjacent to Tyler Perry's property, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle briefly resided. It is situated in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood where other well-known personalities live, such as Madonna and Mariah Carey.

A $10 Million Mansion, Beverly Hills, California

Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion. Photo credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rihanna spent $10 million on a property next door a few months after spending $13.8 million on the Beverly Hills estate. RiRi has bought and rented a lot of residences over the years, but this is the one time that we can state that she owns two properties that are this close to one another. This 3,549-square-foot home was constructed in 1939, according to Dirt.com, and it has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A $25,000-Per-Week Home, London, England

Rihanna's London home. Photo credit: Beauchamp Estates/Aston Chase

Source: UGC

In September 2020, Rihanna's old London home went on the market for a stunning $41 million. The 6,332 square-foot 19th-century home includes eight bedrooms, a gym, a theatre, a private elevator, and more. Additionally, the property has 10 parking spots. The Daily Mail claims that Rihanna spent $100,000 a month to reside here, or about $25,000 per week.

A $415,000-Per-Month Summer Home in Southampton, New York

Rihanna's Southampton home. Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Source: UGC

Rihanna spent a summer hiding out in the Hamptons, paying $415,000 a month to rent a 6,140-square-foot house in Southampton. The home also has a distinguished past; Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian filmed "Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons" there in 2014 while renting it. According to the New York Post, RiRi resided at this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home from mid-July to mid-August of 2020.

A $925,000 Condo in Los Angeles, California

According to Variety, Rihanna spent $925,000 on a 2,000-square-foot unit in a high-rise in Los Angeles along the Wilshire Corridor in 2015. There isn't much information available regarding the house, although it has been said that trespassers at Rihanna's Pacific Palisades home forced her to leave and is the major cause of her recent predilection for high-rises over mansions.

A $21.8 Million Beachfront Condo, Paynes Bay, Barbados

Rihanna's beachfront property in Barbados. Photo credit: One Sandy Lane

Source: UGC

In her native Barbados, singer Rihanna spent $21.8 million for a five-bedroom beachside property. The 10,000-square-foot property is a part of an opulent bay resort. According to the Daily Mail, there are only eight apartments of this size in the resort, and each one has its own private patio.

A Luxury Penthouse, Century City, California

Rihanna's luxury penthouse. Photo credit: Nick Springett/Jon Bronson/Coldwell Banker Realty

Source: UGC

Since 2017, one of Rihanna's primary residences has been a 42-storey condominium complex penthouse at Century City. The building has a 24-hour valet, a 75-foot pool, and private furnished cabanas. Although it is unclear how much RiRi pays for this apartment, we can assume it is not a small sum considering that other famous people like Paula Abdul and Matthew Perry have previously resided there.

A $6.8 Million Mediterranean-Style Mansion, Hollywood Hills, California

Rihanna's home in Hollywood Hills. Photo credit: MLS

Source: UGC

In 2017, Rihanna paid $6.8 million for a Hollywood Hills property with a Mediterranean design. According to Variety, six months after an intruder broke into the house, she offered it for sale for $7.495 million. After months of being on the market with no purchasers, the vocalist finally decided to rent the property in 2019. The 7,130-square-foot property has been offered for rent for $35,000 per month.

A $50k-Per-Month Penthouse in New York

Rihanna's penthouse in New York. Photo credit: The Corcoran Group

Source: UGC

After spending more than ten years on and off the market, a Chinatown penthouse rented by Rihanna from 2013 to 2017 was relisted for $15.95 million last year. According to the New York Post, the four-bedroom duplex cost $39,000 a month when Rihanna initially started renting it. By 2017, she was paying rent at around $50,000 per month.

A $65k-Per-Month Mansion in Pacific Palisades, California

Rihanna's Pacific Palisades residence in California. Photo credit: Rodeo Realty

Source: UGC

Despite negotiating a one-year lease, Rihanna only lived in a Pacific Palisades house for around nine months in 2012 due to a stalker scenario that had her vacate the property. The 10-square-foot home sold for $11.75 million in 2016 after going on the market for $14.9 million in 2014, according to Curbed. According to Architectural Digest, the singer paid $65,000 monthly to rent the house with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

A $2.7 Million Villa, West Hollywood, California

Rihanna's West Hollywood mansion. Photo credit: Compass

Source: UGC

According to Variety, Rihanna spent $2.7 million in August 2017 to purchase a West Hollywood home in the Mediterranean style. She flipped the property and sold it for $2.85 million less than three months later. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a guesthouse by the pool with its own bedroom and one and a half baths in the 2,651 square foot residence.

Queen Elizabeth II: Buckingham Palace And All The Mansions That The Queen Of Great Britain Possessed

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about all the mansions that Queen Elizabeth II owned before she passed away. After dominating for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II was the British empire's longest-reigning ruler. The queen's official house was Buckingham Palace, but she also owned a number of other palaces. Due to her status, she was the owner of certain properties, while others were gifts to her from family members.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh