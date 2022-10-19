One headache for some landlords is how they can effectively manage their rental properties when they are away for a long period

The good news is that there are a few tips to be followed that can save property owners the stress of looking over their shoulders

Some reasons why landlords may have to be away from their properties for a lengthy period are when they are vacationing or have to attend to some business

The world has become a global village. Distance should not prevent people from doing things they are passionate about. In the same vein, landlords can manage their properties without stress, even in different time zones. YEN.com.gh mentions how this can be possible.

Choose the Right Tenants

Selecting dependable renters is usually one of the most crucial duties for landlords. Still, it becomes much more crucial when renting a landlord's property when he is miles away. Property owners must trust their tenants because they won't always be able to assess the property's condition. Landlords should thoroughly screen their tenants; some red flags they could look out for are unpaid bills, fake references and evictions.

Have a Team of Handymen on Standby

Even if you live on the other side of the nation, it is your duty as the landlord to make the apartment livable and well-maintained. Find a trustworthy local plumber, electrician, and handyman to handle maintenance and repairs. In case of a leak or an electrical emergency, you may call them to handle the situation immediately and charge you later.

Hire a Skilled Property Manager

You might wish to employ a local property manager to keep an eye on your property if it needs more supervision than you can provide. Make sure the property manager you choose is a good fit before hiring them because they'll assist you in finding renters, dealing with your tenants, planning upkeep and repairs, and managing your property on your behalf. Look for applicants with expertise in various fields, such as technology, sales, administration, and communication.

Have an Iron-Clad Lease

Before a tenant moves in, it's usually ideal to be explicit about the conditions of the lease, especially if you're a distant landlord. For instance, since both dogs and indoor smoking have the potential to cause property damage, you might wish to impose a zero-tolerance policy on both.

Review your lease carefully before renting out your property. Ensure all restrictions are spelt out, and the renter signs them to indicate their acceptance. The less ambiguous your lease is, the less likely you will have problems.

