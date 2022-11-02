A Ghanaian TikToker amazed netizens with the wonderful transformation of her van into a movable home

The woman shared the video on social media, showing the crude state of the van and how it was transformed into a beautifully furnished home

Several netizens were impressed and requested more videos of the gorgeous mobile home and asked how she was able to accomplish it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian TikToker, @theroamingqueen_, wowed netizens when she turned her van into a beautiful mobile home. She shared the video on social media and showed how she transformed the inside of the empty van into a palatable home fit for a queen.

Ghanaian TikToker converts van into a mobile home. Photo credit: @theroamingqueen

Source: UGC

The TikToker travels around the country, touring places and making cute videos for social media. As such, she came up with the innovative idea for a mobile home, which allows her to live in her mode of transportation.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Several netizens were impressed with the mobile home and shared a few positive words with the TikToker in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Wofa Kwabena asked:

Can we get a better view of the final modification? Thank you

Nana Kwaku Abeiku opined:

Perfect for festivals and road trips

added:

Living my van life dream right now!! It's in my future plans. Not impossible!! I follow so many Van life pages!! Love to see this

JEREMY FRANKSON enquired:

Hello, what's the estimated cost of this?

Ayepah commented:

I love love love love love love it…basically living my dream

sly.fiifi said:

Beautiful location. I have a similar facility in Akwamufie, Eastern Region for camping.

Ghanaian Man Builds Transportable Homes in Ghana for People to Relocate with Their Houses

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man is building moveable homes for people in the country. A Ghanaian guy named Brown is building moveable homes in Ghana that enable individuals to move about with their dwellings. In an interview, Brown explained that the goal is to provide young working professionals with the freedom to live and work in locations other than their home areas. He claims to have additional amazing ideas for constructing mobile homes that can be moved about easily.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh