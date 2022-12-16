A TikToker amazed netizens when he shared a video of how a white woman married an African man and stayed with him in a village

The video gave netizens a look into the woman's humble abode where she lived with her husband

Several netizens were dumbfounded at the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @sy_ma_phi shared a video on social media that showed how a white woman proudly flaunted the home where she lived with her African husband. She took netizens on a virtual tour of the home.

The white woman showed her bedroom, kitchen and dining area. She confessed that the house looked messy but she was not shy to show people where she stayed with her family. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

For many netizens, the home was not up to standard and wondered why she would subject herself to this kind of life. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

susanannspencer said:

Well, I will be more grateful for my house from now on

Sky is my name added:

Love is beautiful, no matter where you live, the main thing is that you are happy with the love of your life

nikiwe206 commented:

Sometimes love can go beyond measures l don't understand...As long as she's in love it's okay

m.arnold69 remarked:

It is unpredictable and doesn't make sense, but what's important is what gives one comfort...there is a reason for everything.

shamimrazzaq702 asked:

Is this what they call that love is blind? Or it's witchcraft

