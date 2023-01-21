28-year-old Wisdom Afedzi is the architect of the Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana

He spoke exclusively with YEN.com.gh about how he became involved with the school project and how Michael Blackson trusted him to do a good job

Wisdom revealed that the Michael Blackson Academy is one of many notable projects he has worked on both in Ghana and abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man called Wisdom Afedzi is the architect behind popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson's school project in Ghana. The Michael Blackson Academy was a sight to behold when it was completed and commissioned in the comedian's hometown of Agona Nsaba.

28-year-old Wisdom Afedzi is the architect of the Michael Blackson Academy. Photo credit: Wisdom Afedzi

Source: UGC

Wisdom speaks on how he got involved in Michael Blackson's school project

Wisdom disclosed to YEN.com.gh that he never dreamt of ever meeting Michael in person, let alone working together with him on a project. The young architect added that he only saw Michael on the screens. When he got involved with the school project, he did not know it belonged to Michael Blackson until he got to meet him on the project.

Wisdom disclosed that he was brought on board the school project as an architect by a real estate company called Complete Properties Solution which was contracted by Michael to construct the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The young architect added that when he first met Michael Blackson, the comedian was impressed with his submissions and presentation of how he was going to approach the school project. It reassured Michael that Wisdom Afedzi was the right man for the job. Wisdom explained:

I did a presentation for him about my findings and how we can make the project more international and standardized. In addition, I talked about how we can inculcate his brand into the building so that when people see the building, it will have a certain character that will reflect the brand, Michael Blackson. When we did the presentation, he really liked it.

Wisdom and Michael Blackson during the commissioning of the school project. Photo credit: GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Wisdom Afedzi speaks about his contribution to the school project

Wisdom confessed to YEN.com.gh that the Michael Blackson Academy project initially had a chief mason who was working on it as a generic classroom unit. However, when the real estate company he works for got on board, they had to carry out several works on it and give it a new structure and look from what was initially planned. Wisdom explained:

They had done the structurals and block work but we had to come in with the choice of roofing material, classroom arrangement, washroom plumbing, landscaping, colour coding, gate house design, water system, rainwater harvesting and pedestrian interfaces among others.

According to Wisdom, they inherited the project but his company brought their interventions on board for it to be what it is currently. He explained that his contribution to the project was not only the architectural designs but he was also the one doing the construction supervision. He told YEN.com.gh that:

I spent most of the year shuffling between Accra and Agona Nsaba to relate with artisans, coordinate their work schedules, supervise them and more.

Wisdom Afedzi speaks on other projects he has worked on

Wisdom Afedzi told YEN.com.gh that the Michael Blackson Academy is not the only mega-project he has worked on. There are other massive projects he worked on either as an individual or as part of a team. He confessed that he has worked on projects for some organisations such as the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund); the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg and even worked on the controversial National Cathedral project in Ghana.

Wisdom Afedzi shares some challenges he faced with the school project

According to Wisdom, the ultramodern school project was not always smooth sailing through calm seas. He shared with YEN.com.gh some challenges he faced when he worked on the project.

The young architect explained that some hired professionals hiked their service charges when they realised that the school project belonged to a popular celebrity. This made the construction company pay more for services than they had initially budgeted for.

Also, Wisdom confessed that some local labourers they hired for the school project were not skilled to carry out specific tasks that were asked of them. As such, it was difficult getting the quality results they required.

Wisdom added that some of the speciality works were not available in the local communities so they had to transport people all the way from Accra just to come and do a small bit of the work and go back.

Wisdom shares how he felt when the school project was completed

According to Wisdom, the sense of pride that came with working on the school project is unparalleled. He told YEN.com.gh how he felt on the day that the school was commissioned. He said:

That night, when everybody was gone, I walked a few metres away from the school and saw the lights come on. That was when I knew that something great had been done. I felt at peace within me that we have brought something beautiful to a close and that the young kids in that area are not only going to look at it as a school but anytime they visit and come out of it, they will be imbibing knowledge and getting skills that will send them far in their various endeavours. I really felt proud for contributing to it.

Meet the 25-Year-Old Ghanaian who established a real estate company that makes it easy for people to rent in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a 25-year-old Ghanaian man called Bill Cobbinah founded a real estate company that makes it simple for Ghanaians to rent homes. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Bill claims that the urgency of the rent issue is why he took on the challenging task of solving Ghana's housing challenges. The young man discussed his experiences launching a business and what the process was like for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh