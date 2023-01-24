Many have been taken aback to learn that a 23-year-old real estate developer called Jayde Daniels is the one behind a $5 million house project in Ghana

A video of the real estate development was shared on social media by a YouTuber called Ethan Hammond, who had a brief conversation with the young developer

Several netizens were amazed by what Jayde Daniels had done and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A YouTuber called Ethan Hammond made a wonderful revelation on social media about how a 23-year-old real estate developer called Jayde Daniels is the personality behind a $5 million real estate project in Ghana.

A 23-year-old developer builds $5 million developments in Ghana. Photo credit: Ethan Hammond

Source: UGC

In the video, the young developer took the YouTuber to the site of his project and proudly flaunted the gorgeous houses he had built. He explained how he got into the construction. The developer said:

My parents are into construction so I developed a passion for it at a very early age. It started out as just a fun activity but it quickly blossomed into a lucrative venture

The young developer took his host on a tour of his completed real estate projects and flaunted its impressive features like the living room, dining area, bedrooms, bathroom and others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the young developer's $5 million development

Several netizens were impressed by what Jayde Daniels had accomplished and took the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

O Donkoh said:

WOW! I am so inspired, this is crazy!!

showtime commented:

The houses are nice. It is just the colour choices in Ghana that gets me confused

David Effah added:

Jadyne, this is very impressive!

Stephen Asamoah-Duah remarked:

Amazing video!

Meet Ghana’s youngest real estate developer who is making serious moves in the country

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Stephanie Ode Wilson, according to reports, is the youngest real estate developer in Ghana and has already sold a number of homes. She sold her first home at the age of 20, and she is currently building a three-bedroom flat. Wilson is presently enrolled at Bluecrest University after graduating from Kumasi Girls High School.

Source: YEN.com.gh