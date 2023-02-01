A young lady called Patricia lamented bitterly about how her landlord is now demanding two years' rent advance after significantly increasing her rent

She explained how difficult it was for her to find a place to rent in the first place because of her dealings with dubious agents

Patricia added that in addition to the stress of finding a decent place, she incurred a lot of costs in the hands of agents

Patricia, who spoke with TV3 in an interview, said:

I begged her to take a year's rent as I barely had a month to renew at her higher price. She refused, though, and told me to go since other people would pay more for the room.

The renter continued her story, revealing the difficulties she had dealing with real estate agents before getting her current residence.

She pointed out that the potential renter is liable for all transportation costs during scouting as well as paying a viewing charge of about GH₵70, even before paying 10% of the total sum to the agency after obtaining the room.

Watch the full interview below.

Netizens react to the video of Patricia's rent woes

Several netizens sympathised with the young lady after they watched the interview and shared their thoughts in the comments section. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@andrewsnartey2963 said:

I always said Mali is far better. We pay house rent monthly and there's a toilet in every house

@angeladu-houston665 commented:

This rent issue is killing us, seriously

@reindolffrimpong1458 remarked:

Even cement now is GH₵100 for a bag. What is the government doing about it? We should stop disturbing the landlord. The problem is that our leaders are wicked

The government of Ghana launches National Rental Assistance Scheme to help solve rent problems in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the government of Ghana has officially launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme in order to address the country's rent issues. The program's objective is to make renting more accessible and affordable for all Ghanaians. Adult Ghanaians with a current national ID card and a verifiable source of income are eligible for the program.

