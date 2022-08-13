Celebrated American actor Steven Seagal is a wealthy filmmaker who went out of his way to build a bulletproof mansion in Arizona, USA

The famous actor bought the house for $3.5 million in 2010 but put it back on the market, which sold for $3.55 million

The 12-acre private property is located in a desert and is completely gated with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Famous martial artist and American actor Steven Seagal brought to life what he acts in movies. He bought a five-bedroom bulletproof house in Arizona, which is surrounded by deserts and greenery. The house was custom-built and purposely made to the taste of the actor.

Actor and martial artist Steven Seagal. Photo credit: Tristar Media

Source: Getty Images

The property has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a sky-lit atrium, a movie theatre, and a living area with a built-in TV and fireplace. The residence also has a guest house, jacuzzi, and pool.

Steven Seagal's bulletproof mansion is located in a desert. Photo credit: Engel & Völkers

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

With the help of a modern combination of stone, glass, and copper, the home merges with the desolate desert surroundings.

The property has a home theatre. Photo credit: Engel & Völkers

Source: UGC

There is an infinity-edge pool outside with views of the surrounding valley and covered stone terraces for shade. There is also a hot tub outside for the cool desert evenings.

A bathroom in the bulletproof property. Photo credit: Engel & Völkers

Source: UGC

The dining patio is finished with an outdoor kitchen and built-in barbecue. There is plenty of parking available thanks to three elegant garages and a large motor court.

The living room. Photo credit: Engel & Völkers

Source: UGC

Steven Seagal put the house back on the market almost a decade after buying it. The actor was able to obtain $3.55 million for the house.

Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman and Other Celebrities Who Have Sold or are Selling Their Homes Since 2021

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some American celebrities who have sold their homes since 2021. For example, Hugh Jackman and Justin Bieber have the financial resources to purchase as many opulent residences as they like.

It is somewhat shocking to find that such famous people occasionally list their homes for sale, but they can have good reasons for doing so.

It is rather typical for renowned people to sell their homes to other famous people, maybe due to the exorbitant price tags placed on such mansions.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh