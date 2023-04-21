Massive reactions have trailed a video of a young lady lamenting over the increment in rent

In the video, the young lady says she was informed that the reason for the increment is due to the appreciation of the dollar against the cedi

She has vowed not to pay the amount the landlord has suggested and is ready to address the matter at the Rent Control Department

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian lady has lashed out at her landlord after she got to know that her current rent would be increased by 28 per cent once the old tenancy agreement expires.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the lady who looked and sounded very angrily revealed that she received a letter from her landlord to the effect that her current rent agreement will be increased from 700 cedis to 900 cedis a month due to the appreciation of the dollar against the cedi.

Lady lampoons landlord for increasing rent by 28 per cent Photo credit:@blackchynaxx/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady said she is ready to defy the landlord on this issue and will be happy to hear what the Rent Control Department will say about this.

“I will not pay 900 cedis a month for this place. What is so special about this place that I should pay that amount. I will pay the rent and he can report me to the rent control" she said angrily.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the rant of the lady regarding the rent control

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the lady in the video.

isaacfosuhene replied:

The way you recorded and changed direction of the video but still had a straight convo and sentences . I like that . But don’t pay . We support you

Qüîñ Marrisca added:

Now I know that I’m not the only one my landlord is doing it to me it happening everywhere this very sad

Village gal remarked:

Eiiiii rent nkoaa 700cds…why??

Nana konadu stated:

Naa lemme ask oo,do they add another cement to the building cos eii

Lady unhappy with Landlords over rent prices in Accra

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a TikToker with the handle @frema_slayqueen got many consoling her when she shared a video crying out about the high cost of rent in Accra. She posted the video with the caption, “I'm dying “.

The lady revealed that landlords should have mercy on renters and added that it seemed people lived and worked in Accra only to give all their hard-earned monies to their landlords.

She added that Kasoa, which used to be an affordable neighbourhood where people could afford to rent with Gh¢300, is now very expensive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh