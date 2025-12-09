A Ghanaian contractor, Jebraham Construction, shared a detailed video listing every material needed to build a standard three-bedroom house

He broke down the full estimate on a whiteboard, covering blocks, cement, iron rods, sand, chippings, and filling, giving followers a clear guide for budgeting

His realistic cost estimates and practical explanations have sparked conversations among Ghanaians planning to build

Ghanaian contractor Jebraham Construction posted a video where he listed all the materials that will be needed to construct a standard three-bedroom house.

He stood next to a whiteboard listing all the main items needed to build a three-bedroom home.

His presentation has been praised by many followers who say the information is practical and much needed in the current economic climate.

When Jebraham spoke about the foundation stage, he explained that the foundation is the most essential part of the entire house.

Jebraham Construction listed the main building materials

At the foundation stage, you will require approximately 1,300-1,500 six-inch blocks for a typical three-bedroom house.

Next, during the superstructure stage, builders will require approximately 2,800-3,300 five-inch blocks to build to roof level.

After that, Jebraham moved on to cement. He felt it would require approximately 240-250 sacks of cement to complete the foundation, superstructure, beams and columns and bricks, plus other areas of the house. Lastly, he discussed iron rods, which give structural strength.

He estimated that a typical home will need between 1-1.5 tons of 12 mm iron rods, and 10 mm iron rods will be required for the rims of the home.

Jebraham also guided on how much aggregate will be needed. He indicated that two full truckloads of sand would be needed to do all of the block work for a house, excluding plaster.

He estimated that one load of chippings would be sufficient for all concrete work needed for the construction, but noted that for filling, the amount of loads required could vary from eight to 11 truckloads based on the lot size and how far below the road level the ground was.

In order to provide a realistic idea of what the expected cost of a project would be, he suggested that all prospective homeowners allocate an additional amount of money for unforeseen expenses or minor miscalculations.

Watch the full listing video below:

He estimated that this "buffer" should be between GH₵ 3,000 and GH₵ 6,000 and explained that unexpected costs are usually incurred during construction.

