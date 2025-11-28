TikTok influencer, motivator, and adviser, Doctor Contract, said build within your means and avoid copying friends or neighbours to prevent unfinished projects

He advised that treating building as a personal goal that matches your lifestyle and finances, not a competition

The life coach said plan carefully and practice financial discipline to complete your home efficiently and stress-free

Building a home is one of the most significant expenses a person will face in their life. However, for many Ghanaians, completing the property can be very challenging.

To help overcome this, Doctor Contract, a popular TikTok influencer, motivator, and adviser, has shared insights on how to build a house more successfully while avoiding common mistakes.

According to the Doctor Contract, one reason many people struggle to finish building their homes is that they often go beyond their financial capacity.

Many Ghanaians tend to imitate what their peers or colleagues are doing, even when it is not feasible for them.

For example, while one person may comfortably afford a three-bedroom house, another may only have the resources to construct a one- or two-bedroom home.

He emphasises that building a house is not inherently difficult; rather, the challenges usually arise as a result of the decisions made by the builder.

Doctor Contract also warns that starting a project without considering one’s actual budget can lead to problems later.

He said

“A person may start building, but if they are attempting something beyond their financial strength, they will not be able to complete it,” he explained.

Many families have faced this situation, with parents starting construction but being unable to finish the project, leaving it unfinished for their children to complete.

The life coach advised on avoiding competition

Doctor Contract also cautions against viewing construction as a competition. Many individuals build large homes, such as five-bedroom houses, simply because their friends are doing so, without properly evaluating their own financial situation.

He believes that construction should match a person’s lifestyle and finances, rather than being influenced by what others are doing.

By building within their means, homeowners can avoid the stress of lengthy construction processes and prevent the worry of having an unfinished home.

Life coach advised careful planning for building

In summary, the goal of building a house is to create a structure based on careful planning and financial responsibility.

When Ghanaians build according to their budgets instead of trying to match the homes of friends or family, they are more likely to complete their houses sooner and with fewer complications.

Doctor Contract’s advice serves as a positive reminder for Ghanaians to plan carefully, set realistic expectations, and practice financial discipline to turn their dream homes into reality.

