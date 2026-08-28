Container homes are attracting attention in Accra because they can be completed faster than traditional houses

Their compact and flexible designs allow owners to expand them or use them as homes, offices and short-stay apartments

Proper insulation, ventilation, anti-rust treatment and building permits remain important for safety and comfort

Container homes are gradually moving beyond their earlier use as roadside shops and temporary offices in Ghana. Across Accra and its surrounding communities, the structures are attracting attention as alternative homes with modern interiors and creative designs.

Container home prices and why they are gaining popularity in Accra. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Their lower construction cost remains a major attraction. However, some prospective homeowners are also considering them because of their speed of construction, flexibility and ability to fit on relatively small plots.

A 2024 Al Jazeera report highlighted an initiative on the outskirts of Accra that transforms discarded shipping containers into eco-friendly homes, showing their growing relevance to Ghana’s housing conversation.

Faster construction and flexible designs

Unlike a conventional block house that may take several months or years to complete, much of the work on a container home can be done before it reaches the final site.

Openings for doors and windows, electrical wiring, plumbing, insulation and interior finishing can be completed in a workshop. The prepared structure is then transported to the land for installation.

This arrangement appeals to people who want to avoid supervising a building project for a long period. It can also reduce some of the delays associated with sourcing materials and finding workers for different construction stages.

Containers can also be joined or stacked to create larger living spaces. A person may begin with a studio or one-bedroom design and add another unit when more space is required, subject to proper engineering and planning approval.

Their compact nature is another attraction in Accra, where some buyers may only have access to smaller plots. A carefully designed container can provide a bedroom, kitchen, washroom and living area without occupying the space required by a large conventional house.

Modern appearance and multiple uses

Container homes also attract people who want something different from the usual block design. Large windows, wooden finishes, balconies and modern lighting can make the completed structure look more like a stylish apartment than an old shipping container.

The same structure can be used as a permanent home, guest room, office or short-stay apartment. Owners can therefore change its purpose without necessarily demolishing the entire building.

Reusing shipping containers also gives the units a second life and may reduce some construction waste.

However, buyers must not focus only on the attractive finished pictures. Ghana’s hot climate makes proper insulation and ventilation essential. Anti-rust treatment, waterproofing, a strong foundation and professional electrical work are equally important.

Container homes are also not automatically exempt from planning rules. The Accra Metropolitan Assembly states that construction of buildings or structures requires a permit and must comply with the building code.

For many interested buyers, therefore, the appeal goes beyond affordability. It is also about building faster, using limited land efficiently and owning a home with a flexible, modern design.

Container home prices by size

A standard 20-foot container measures approximately 6.1 metres by 2.4 metres. The empty unit currently costs between GH¢17,000 and GH¢32,000, while a basic converted version may range from GH¢55,000 to GH¢75,000.

A 40-foot container measures about 12.2 metres by 2.4 metres and may cost between GH¢26,000 and GH¢48,000 before conversion.

A furnished one-bedroom design could cost from GH¢100,000 to over GH¢200,000, while larger two-bedroom homes built with multiple containers may range from GH¢250,000 to GH¢450,000 or more.

Prices depend on the finishing, transportation and installations required, according to current Ghana listings.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh