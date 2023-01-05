A 15-year jail term handed to an Okada rider for snatching a phone in front of the IGP has sparked wild reactions

Well-meaning Ghanaians have described the sentencing regime as a terrible and unjust one

Some have also called into question the sheer bravado of the robber who committed the act at the police CID headquarters

For snatching a mobile phone in front of the Police CID headquarters, a 21-year-old Okada rider, Emmanuel Waki will spend the next 15 years in jail.

The robber who pled guilty to committing the act was handed the sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Okada Rider Strikes In Front Of IGP; Robs Female Victim Of Mobile Phone

The incident which occurred on December 19, last year, and saw the victim being robbed of her phone was witnessed by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and his bodyguards who were then returning from routine observational duties.

The suspect was subsequently given a hot chase which led to the immediate arrest of Salifu Alhaji, also an Okada rider, who then led the police to arrest Waki at Old Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

But several reactions have greeted the sentence handed to the phone snatcher.

Most of the comments are one of anger at the sentencing regime handed to the young man.

Some have gone a step ahead and described the sentence as a very harsh one.

Private Legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil wrote:

Terrible!!! How is that justice???

Some netizens have also called into question the jail term while others insist it serves him better.

Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng

The vim and audacity alone...ei!!!! The guy deserves the Order of the Volta for bravery!

Julius Adjei-Richardson

15yrs for stealing a fon and use state funds to feed him for the period of sentence? Now I understand our economic issues better.

Silas Sarkodie Ameyaw

Maybe he's smart (lol), a place like this is where no one will ever think of a crime, so the people are vulnerable and it's the perfect opportunity to steal

Adjoa Adiko

His house wizards were working overtime

Jacqueline Atta-Nyamekye

Ei. Seems we are killing an ant with an AK47....

Former President Mahama Suggests Ghana's Judiciary Image Has Deteriorated So Badly That People Have Lost Hope

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Dramani Mahama had advocated for a new Chief Justice to help restore the public trust and confidence in the Judiciary.

According to him, the current perceived bias of the country's justice system is an existential threat to its democracy.

The comments of the former President follow widespread criticisms of the country's judges and magistrates in the adjudication of cases. Not left out of this criticism are the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court, who some have nicknamed the 'Unanimous SC' after the unanimity in their rulings on political cases involving the opposition NDC.

Source: YEN.com.gh