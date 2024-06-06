Black Stars: Otto Addo Speaks Ahead Of Ghana Game Against Mali, Says His Team Has A Plan
- A video of Otto Addo speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifying game against Mali has gone viral
- Otto Addo stated that the team is poised to play their heart out and get the needed results
- Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video wished the team the best of luck
Otto Addo, coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has spoken about Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifying game against Mali on June 6, 2024.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako, Otto Addo said he had carefully studied his opponents and had adopted a plan going into the game.
The 48-year-old however, refused to discuss his particular plan in detail but said the game was going to be tough.
"Surely we have a plan and how we want to play, we have observed them and almotall the players play in the Ligue 1 and they very very strong,".
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
"We are ready for the game. The time for preparation is always short, and players are coming from their seasons. We had one good week and were satisfied with how they understood how we wanted to play."
The senior national team has won one game out of their last ten matches.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 28 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who reacted to the video wished the Black Stars the best of luck in their game.
All the best soldiers
@user-yk3wd4de5s reacted:
Love black star wish them all the best
I want Ghana to win the World Cup
@inthahous87 replied:
If we qualify for world cup in USA i will go with the team and reside there. I will never come back to Accra!
@thomasteye2185 added:
Both the coach and Partey were placing too much emphasis on the strength of the Marlian team.
Asante Kotoko player gets Black Stars call up
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Asare had received a call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
He was the only player from the Ghana Premier to have received a call-up.
He has played in 17 league games, conceded 10 goals, and kept 10 clean sheets.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.