Otto Addo, coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has spoken about Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifying game against Mali on June 6, 2024.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako, Otto Addo said he had carefully studied his opponents and had adopted a plan going into the game.

The 48-year-old however, refused to discuss his particular plan in detail but said the game was going to be tough.

"Surely we have a plan and how we want to play, we have observed them and almotall the players play in the Ligue 1 and they very very strong,".

"We are ready for the game. The time for preparation is always short, and players are coming from their seasons. We had one good week and were satisfied with how they understood how we wanted to play."

The senior national team has won one game out of their last ten matches.

Social media users who reacted to the video wished the Black Stars the best of luck in their game.

@user-id1lb3ow4s indicated:

All the best soldiers

@user-yk3wd4de5s reacted:

Love black star wish them all the best

@jalyphagrand594 added:

I want Ghana to win the World Cup

@inthahous87 replied:

If we qualify for world cup in USA i will go with the team and reside there. I will never come back to Accra!

@thomasteye2185 added:

Both the coach and Partey were placing too much emphasis on the strength of the Marlian team.

Asante Kotoko player gets Black Stars call up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Asare had received a call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He was the only player from the Ghana Premier to have received a call-up.

He has played in 17 league games, conceded 10 goals, and kept 10 clean sheets.

