The coach has released his selection for the highly anticipated game between the two African countries

Jordan Ayew was dropped, to the surprise of many fans who have grown accustomed to the Crystal Palace star manning the Black Stars' attack

The Black Stars are facing Mali on June 6, for a chance to represent Ghana at the upcoming World Cup competition.

Black Stars' new coach caused a frenzy online when he released his squad for the Black Stars without the team's captain, Andre Ayew.

His decision to exclude the captain's brother, Jordan Ayew, as the team prepares for Mali has sparked many mixed reactions online.

Otto Addo drops Black Stars list

Otto Addo replaced Jordan Ayew with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who will be supported by Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus.

The coach fielded Thomas Partey, Abdul Salis, Gideon Mensah, and Tariq Lamptey in the midfield.

Following Andrew Ayew's absence, Thomas Partey will lead the team on the field as the new captain.

Otto Addo favoured a back three defence system comprising Alidu Seidu, Djiku and Mohammed Salisu in front of the team's goalkeeper, Ati Zigi.

Fans react to Otto Addo's starting lineup for Mali fixture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the upcoming game.

@kojodarkoo said:

This is the right formation, solid lineup

@AmoahTee1 wrote:

Maybe Gideon Mensah as one of the 3CB's and Alidu on the left

Otto Addo speaks ahead of Ghana vs Mali

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo, coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, had spoken about Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifying game against Mali on June 6, 2024.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako, Otto Addo said he had carefully studied his opponents and had adopted a plan going into the game.

The 48-year-old however, refused to discuss his particular plan in detail but said the game was going to be tough.

