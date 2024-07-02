Jordan Ayew, in a video, trained with former Black Stars international Mubarak Wakaso and struggled to keep up with his fitness routine

The resistance training involved holding up a tidal tank while simultaneously training the thighs and the legs

Mubarak Wakaso, who is naturally very physical, did the training effortlessly, but Jordan was out of breath after a few sets

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was seen in a video training with former Black Stars international Mubarak Wakaso. The training session showed a significant difference in fitness levels between the two athletes.

The video showed an intense resistance training routine that involved using a tidal tank. This exercise requires athletes to hold up the tank while simultaneously training their thighs and legs. The tidal tank is a training equipment that tests an athlete's strength, endurance, and overall physical fitness.

Mubarak Wakaso performed the exercises effortlessly. His experience and natural athleticism were evident as he completed each set with ease.

On the other hand, Jordan Ayew, who plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, struggled to keep up with Mubarak Wakaso. Though a talented forward, Ayew found the exercises particularly challenging. After just a few sets, he was visibly out of breath, showing the demanding nature of the workout. The difference in strength sparked interesting comments from netizens.

Jordan Ayew and Wakaso's training sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sabali said:

Keeping fit and getting paid best job ever football

dennisdanquah755 said:

Wakaso they train pass them the guy is still fit but they force him to retire

Sanzua123 commented:

hey this time Jordan is smiling aww this so nice

McRhyme Kojo wrote:

Jordan no be fit kuraaa see wat he is doing

Jordan and Muntari link up at chop bar

In another story, Sulley Muntari and Jordan Ayew crossed paths at a local chop bar in East Legon and exchanged pleasantries.

In a video, a happy Jordan Ayew was all smiles as he shook hands with the Black Stars legend.

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see them.

