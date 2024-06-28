Agya Koo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, ate a grand meal of vegetables and sausages

In the video, pieces of tomatoes, carrots, onions and broccoli were well-designed on the plate

The veteran actor looked like he was enjoying his meal thoroughly as he picked pieces of vegetables gently with a fork

Veteran actor Agya Koo recently delighted his fans by sharing a video on his TikTok page where he enjoyed a grand meal of vegetables and sausages.

The video showcased a beautifully arranged plate featuring pieces of tomatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli. Each vegetable was designed on the plate in a well-arranged manner, creating a visually appealing and appetising display.

In the video, Agya Koo looked thoroughly satisfied as he gently picked up pieces of vegetables with a fork. His enjoyment of the meal was evident in the clip. The actor's contented expression and flamboyant dish sparked reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom appreciated seeing the actor enjoying himself.

Agya Koo's meal sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amandzeba said:

Agya de way u are handling the tin am surprise are u using fork or rake ?

Joan Lewis wrote:

Aww may God protect you Agya koo live long. I declare Amen

ARIZJAH said:

U dey hold the fork like u dey hold addae cutlass enjoy legend

Nana Prince commented:

Wofa i don't think this food is ur favorite but u don't have any option

SpankyKoti reacted:

Agya Koo was always my pops favorite actor. If he no Dey movie inside then we go watch news tire.

Nobleman said:

this is a prroof that eating with fork and knife is not our culture

Sulley Muntari and Jordan at chop bar

In another story, Sulley Muntari and Jordan Ayew met at a local chop bar in East Legon and exchanged pleasantries.

In the video, a happy Jordan Ayew smiled as he shook hands with the Black Stars legend.

The video was shared on the eatery's Instagram page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see them.

