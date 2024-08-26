Ranking the 6 Youngest Ballon d'Or Winners in Football History

Since its inception in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has represented the pinnacle of individual achievement in football, with the names of legendary players like Lionel Messi and Stanley Matthews etched into its history.

Messi, with his record eight trophies, and Matthews, the first-ever winner, are among the greats who have earned this prestigious honour.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the years.

As we move into 2024, uncertainty lingers over who will claim the next Ballon d'Or.

Among the potential candidates, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham could join the ranks of the youngest winners in the award’s history if they are victorious.

YEN.com.gh has ranked the six youngest Ballon d'Or winners in football history:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 2008 (Age: 23 years, 9 months, 27 days)

In 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his status as a football superstar. With his unmatched power, speed, and goal-scoring prowess, Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season in which he scored 42 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

He earned the European Golden Shoe and the Premier League’s Golden Boot while leading Manchester United to a league and cup double. His self-confidence was evident when he declared himself the best player in the world, a claim he backed up by being named the top player in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Oleg Blokhin: 1975 (Age: 23 years, 1 month, 25 days)

Oleg Blokhin was just 23 years old when he won the Ballon d'Or in 1975, becoming the second Soviet player to claim the award.

Blokhin's exceptional season included being the top scorer in the Soviet championship and leading Dynamo Kyiv to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup.

He also spearheaded his club's triumph over Bayern Munich to win the European Super Cup, earning him the title of Soviet Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or ahead of legends like Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff.

George Best: 1968 (Age: 22 years, 7 months, 2 days)

Forty years before Ronaldo secured Manchester United’s fourth Ballon d'Or, George Best claimed the award in 1968. Best, known as the first pop star of world football, was a genius on the pitch.

His artistry and flair earned him legendary status, and he was later named Manchester United’s best player of the century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Best was a showman who captured the imagination of fans, becoming an icon both on and off the field.

Lionel Messi: 2009 (Age: 22 years, 5 months, 7 days)

In 2009, Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d'Or with an overwhelming 98.5% of the votes, becoming the first Argentine to claim the award.

That year, Messi was instrumental in Barcelona's historic sextuple, winning La Liga, the Spanish Cup, the Champions League, the Spanish Supercup, the European Supercup, and the Club World Cup.

At just 22, Messi's extraordinary talent was already evident, and he quickly became one of the most talked-about players in the world, with some even hailing him as the greatest of all time.

Michael Owen: 2001 (Age: 22 years, 4 days)

Michael Owen was pivotal in Liverpool’s outstanding 2000/01 season, helping the club win five trophies, including the FA Cup and UEFA Cup. Despite missing 15 matches, Owen scored 24 goals and provided seven assists in 46 appearances.

His form continued into the 2001/02 season, where he scored 11 goals in 17 games, leading to his Ballon d'Or victory ahead of Raul Gonzalez and Oliver Kahn. Unfortunately, Owen’s career later took a downturn due to injuries and inconsistent form.

Ronaldo Nazario: 1997 (Age: 21 years, 3 months, 5 days)

On December 23, 1997, at just 21 years old, Ronaldo Nazario became the youngest player to win the Ballon d'Or.

That year, he won the Copa America, the Copa del Rey, and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona before moving to Inter Milan.

Ronaldo went on to win a second Ballon d'Or in 2002 after his sensational performances at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where he scored in the final against Germany.

Despite injuries cutting short his prime, Ronaldo remains the youngest Ballon d'Or winner in history—at least for now.

