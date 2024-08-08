Cristiano Ronaldo was among a long list of A-list stars to react to Pepe's retirement announcement

The veteran forward, who shares a strong bond with Pepe, penned a touching message to his friend

While the ex-Real Madrid defender calls time on his career, CR7 is looking forward to his 23rd professional season

Cristiano Ronaldo penned an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and former teammate Pepe following the veteran defender's decision to retire.

On Thursday, August 8, Pepe officially announced his retirement, ending one of the most distinguished careers in modern football.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe react during Portugal's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with France on July 5, 2024. Photo by NurPhoto.

The 41-year-old, who recently became the oldest player to feature in the history of the European Championship, called time on a journey that saw him rise to the pinnacle of the sport.

His final appearance for Portugal came in a painful penalty shootout loss to France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Pepe's illustrious football career

Pepe's career, which spanned nearly two decades, is highlighted by his 141 caps for the Portuguese national team.

This makes him the third most-capped player in the country's history, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and João Moutinho.

His club career was equally illustrious, with notable stints at Porto, Besiktas, Marítimo, and, most memorably, Real Madrid, where he spent a decade.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Pepe was instrumental in securing three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns, per Tribuna.

He was also a key figure in Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, further cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats in defence.

Despite his notorious disciplinary issues, Pepe's legacy as a formidable defender remains intact.

Ronaldo reacts to Pepe's retirement

Following his retirement announcement, tributes poured in from across the football world, with one of the most heartfelt messages coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain and bosom friend shared a poignant message on Instagram, reflecting their years of camaraderie both on and off the pitch.

"There are no words to express what Pepe means to me," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and respect I have for you. You're unique, my brother. Thank you for so much."

Ronaldo returns to training, links up with Al-Nassr teammates

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Al-Nassr after an extended break following his involvement in the 2024 Euros.

Following Portugal's exit from the tournament, the 39-year-old spent his extended vacation reconnecting with his family and staying fit.

On August 5, the ex-Real Madrid icon rejoined his Al-Nassr squad as they ramped up preparations for the upcoming season.

