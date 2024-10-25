What is Anthony Edwards' contract? NBA salary and net worth
Anthony Edwards needs no introduction to basketball fans. The 2020 NBA draft number one pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves has quickly made waves with his dynamic and explosive playing style. His success on the court led to a lucrative contract extension in 2023, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Explore the details of Anthony Edwards' contract and fortune.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Anthony Edwards' career has been spectacular since the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is one of the league's most exciting young talents. Anthony Edwards' contract extension reflects his rising stardom and the team's confidence in his potential.
Anthony Edwards' profile summary
|Full name
|Anthony Edwards
|Nickname
|Ant-Man
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 August 2001
|Age
|23 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Atlanta, Georgia, USA
|Current residence
|Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'4"
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Weight in pounds
|225
|Weight in kilograms
|102
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Chrisha Yvette Edwards
|Father
|Roger Caruth
|Siblings
|Three
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Jeanine Robel
|Children
|One
|Education
|Holy Spirit Preparatory School, University of Georgia
|Profession
|Professional basketball player
|Net worth
|$25 million–$40 million
|@theanthonyedwards_
|@theanthonyedwards
|X (Twitter)
|@theantedwards_
Anthony Edwards' contract
The shooting guard signed a new five-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3 July 2023, which extends from 2024 to 2029.
Anthony Edwards' new contract extends the shooting guards' four-year rookie contract signed in 2020. The new contract includes a guaranteed overall salary of $244.6 million.
Here is Anthony Edwards' contract extension breakdown.
|Season
|Base salary
|Cap hit
|Cap value
|2024–25
|$42,176,400
|$42,176,400
|$42,176,400
|2025–26
|$45,550,512
|$45,550,512
|$45,550,512
|2026–27
|$48,924,624
|$48,924,624
|$48,924,624
|2027–28
|$52,298,736
|$52,298,736
|$52,298,736
|2028–29
|$46,860,000
|$55,672,848
|$55,672,848
|Total
|$235,810,272
|$244,623,120
|$244,623,120
How much money is Anthony Edwards making?
The NBA star's average annual salary is reportedly $48,924,624, with a base salary of $42,176,400. Anthony Edwards' contract carries a cap hit of $42,176,400 and a dead cap value of $42,176,400.
What was Anthony Edwards' contract signing bonus?
Per the NBA website, Anthony Edwards' contract can reach up to $260 million through performance-based bonuses. These incentives include achieving the required 65-game regulation, being selected to the All-NBA team, and winning MVP awards.
How many years does Anthony Edwards have on his contract?
The player has a five-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It begins with the 2024–25 NBA season and ends after the 2028–29 season.
Anthony Edwards' net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marca, and Pinkvilla, Anthony Edwards's alleged net worth will be between $25 million and $40 million in 2024. He has amassed his wealth through salaries from his contract deals and endorsements.
Endorsements
One of Anthony's significant endorsements is with Adidas, which he signed in 2020 before being drafted into the NBA. He also signed a multiyear contract extension with the manufacturer in July 2024.
How much did Adidas pay Anthony Edwards?
The exact figure of his Adidas contract is private. However, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania tweeted that the deal is worth eight figures annually.
FAQs
- What team does Anthony Edwards play for? The star plays as a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- When was Anthony Edwards drafted into the NBA? The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in November 2020.
- Has Anthony Edwards won any NBA awards? He has not won any NBA awards as of this writing.
- What is Anthony Edwards' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $25 million and $40 million as of 2024.
- Who is Anthony Edwards' partner? The star is dating social media influencer Jeanine Robel.
- What is Anthony Edwards' Adidas contract worth? ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that the deal was worth eight figures annually.
- Where is Anthony Edwards' house? The star reportedly lives in a $10,000 monthly penthouse in downtown Minneapolis.
Many are curious about Anthony Edwards' contract following his recent extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His five-year $244.6 million guaranteed deal, potentially reaching $260 million with performance incentives, reflects his impressive start and promise as a key player for the team.
