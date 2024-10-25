Global site navigation

What is Anthony Edwards' contract? NBA salary and net worth
by  Chris Ndetei 4 min read

Anthony Edwards needs no introduction to basketball fans. The 2020 NBA draft number one pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves has quickly made waves with his dynamic and explosive playing style. His success on the court led to a lucrative contract extension in 2023, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Explore the details of Anthony Edwards' contract and fortune.

Anthony Edwards is a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey (L), and a USA team t-shirt (R).
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game (L) and pre-game in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (R). Photo: David Berding, Jamie Squire (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Anthony Edwards' career has been spectacular since the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is one of the league's most exciting young talents. Anthony Edwards' contract extension reflects his rising stardom and the team's confidence in his potential.

Anthony Edwards' profile summary

Full nameAnthony Edwards
NicknameAnt-Man
GenderMale
Date of birth5 August 2001
Age23 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, USA
Current residenceMinneapolis, Minnesota, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'4"
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds225
Weight in kilograms102
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherChrisha Yvette Edwards
FatherRoger Caruth
SiblingsThree
Relationship statusDating
PartnerJeanine Robel
ChildrenOne
EducationHoly Spirit Preparatory School, University of Georgia
ProfessionProfessional basketball player
Net worth$25 million–$40 million
Instagram@theanthonyedwards_
Facebook@theanthonyedwards
X (Twitter)@theantedwards_

Anthony Edwards' contract

The shooting guard signed a new five-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3 July 2023, which extends from 2024 to 2029.

Anthony Edwards' new contract extends the shooting guards' four-year rookie contract signed in 2020. The new contract includes a guaranteed overall salary of $244.6 million.

Fast facts about Anthony Edwards.
Top-5 facts about Anthony Edwards. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Here is Anthony Edwards' contract extension breakdown.

SeasonBase salaryCap hitCap value
2024–25$42,176,400$42,176,400$42,176,400
2025–26$45,550,512$45,550,512$45,550,512
2026–27$48,924,624$48,924,624$48,924,624
2027–28$52,298,736$52,298,736$52,298,736
2028–29$46,860,000$55,672,848$55,672,848
Total$235,810,272$244,623,120$244,623,120

How much money is Anthony Edwards making?

The NBA star's average annual salary is reportedly $48,924,624, with a base salary of $42,176,400. Anthony Edwards' contract carries a cap hit of $42,176,400 and a dead cap value of $42,176,400.

What was Anthony Edwards' contract signing bonus?

Per the NBA website, Anthony Edwards' contract can reach up to $260 million through performance-based bonuses. These incentives include achieving the required 65-game regulation, being selected to the All-NBA team, and winning MVP awards.

How many years does Anthony Edwards have on his contract?

The player has a five-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It begins with the 2024–25 NBA season and ends after the 2028–29 season.

Anthony Edwards' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marca, and Pinkvilla, Anthony Edwards's alleged net worth will be between $25 million and $40 million in 2024. He has amassed his wealth through salaries from his contract deals and endorsements.

Endorsements

Anthony Edwards looks on during an NBA game.
Anthony Edwards, #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves, looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding
Source: Getty Images

One of Anthony's significant endorsements is with Adidas, which he signed in 2020 before being drafted into the NBA. He also signed a multiyear contract extension with the manufacturer in July 2024.

How much did Adidas pay Anthony Edwards?

The exact figure of his Adidas contract is private. However, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania tweeted that the deal is worth eight figures annually.

FAQs

  1. What team does Anthony Edwards play for? The star plays as a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  2. When was Anthony Edwards drafted into the NBA? The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in November 2020.
  3. Has Anthony Edwards won any NBA awards? He has not won any NBA awards as of this writing.
  4. What is Anthony Edwards' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $25 million and $40 million as of 2024.
  5. Who is Anthony Edwards' partner? The star is dating social media influencer Jeanine Robel.
  6. What is Anthony Edwards' Adidas contract worth? ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that the deal was worth eight figures annually.
  7. Where is Anthony Edwards' house? The star reportedly lives in a $10,000 monthly penthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

Many are curious about Anthony Edwards' contract following his recent extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His five-year $244.6 million guaranteed deal, potentially reaching $260 million with performance incentives, reflects his impressive start and promise as a key player for the team.

Yen.com.gh published another article detailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth. Abdul-Jabbar is an American retired basketball legend famously known for his time with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for twenty seasons in the NBA. His success on and off the field has led to interest in his wealth. Read on to learn about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth and career earnings.

Source: YEN.com.gh

