What is Anthony Edwards' contract? NBA salary and net worth

Anthony Edwards needs no introduction to basketball fans. The 2020 NBA draft number one pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves has quickly made waves with his dynamic and explosive playing style. His success on the court led to a lucrative contract extension in 2023, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Explore the details of Anthony Edwards' contract and fortune.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game (L) and pre-game in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (R). Photo: David Berding, Jamie Squire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Edwards' career has been spectacular since the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is one of the league's most exciting young talents. Anthony Edwards' contract extension reflects his rising stardom and the team's confidence in his potential.

Anthony Edwards' profile summary

Full name Anthony Edwards Nickname Ant-Man Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Chrisha Yvette Edwards Father Roger Caruth Siblings Three Relationship status Dating Partner Jeanine Robel Children One Education Holy Spirit Preparatory School, University of Georgia Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $25 million–$40 million Instagram @theanthonyedwards_ Facebook X (Twitter) @theantedwards_

Anthony Edwards' contract

The shooting guard signed a new five-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3 July 2023, which extends from 2024 to 2029.

Anthony Edwards' new contract extends the shooting guards' four-year rookie contract signed in 2020. The new contract includes a guaranteed overall salary of $244.6 million.

Top-5 facts about Anthony Edwards. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Here is Anthony Edwards' contract extension breakdown.

Season Base salary Cap hit Cap value 2024–25 $42,176,400 $42,176,400 $42,176,400 2025–26 $45,550,512 $45,550,512 $45,550,512 2026–27 $48,924,624 $48,924,624 $48,924,624 2027–28 $52,298,736 $52,298,736 $52,298,736 2028–29 $46,860,000 $55,672,848 $55,672,848 Total $235,810,272 $244,623,120 $244,623,120

How much money is Anthony Edwards making?

The NBA star's average annual salary is reportedly $48,924,624, with a base salary of $42,176,400. Anthony Edwards' contract carries a cap hit of $42,176,400 and a dead cap value of $42,176,400.

What was Anthony Edwards' contract signing bonus?

Per the NBA website, Anthony Edwards' contract can reach up to $260 million through performance-based bonuses. These incentives include achieving the required 65-game regulation, being selected to the All-NBA team, and winning MVP awards.

How many years does Anthony Edwards have on his contract?

The player has a five-year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It begins with the 2024–25 NBA season and ends after the 2028–29 season.

Anthony Edwards' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marca, and Pinkvilla, Anthony Edwards's alleged net worth will be between $25 million and $40 million in 2024. He has amassed his wealth through salaries from his contract deals and endorsements.

Endorsements

Anthony Edwards, #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves, looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Source: Getty Images

One of Anthony's significant endorsements is with Adidas, which he signed in 2020 before being drafted into the NBA. He also signed a multiyear contract extension with the manufacturer in July 2024.

How much did Adidas pay Anthony Edwards?

The exact figure of his Adidas contract is private. However, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania tweeted that the deal is worth eight figures annually.

FAQs

What team does Anthony Edwards play for? The star plays as a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. When was Anthony Edwards drafted into the NBA? The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in November 2020. Has Anthony Edwards won any NBA awards? He has not won any NBA awards as of this writing. What is Anthony Edwards' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $25 million and $40 million as of 2024. Who is Anthony Edwards' partner? The star is dating social media influencer Jeanine Robel. What is Anthony Edwards' Adidas contract worth? ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that the deal was worth eight figures annually. Where is Anthony Edwards' house? The star reportedly lives in a $10,000 monthly penthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

Many are curious about Anthony Edwards' contract following his recent extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His five-year $244.6 million guaranteed deal, potentially reaching $260 million with performance incentives, reflects his impressive start and promise as a key player for the team.

