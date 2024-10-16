Kwame Brown is an American former NBA professional basketball player best known for playing for twelve teams in the league. He had a long career spanning twelve years from 2001 to 2013, when he retired. The retired athlete's fame has generated interest in his earnings, career, and assets. What is Kwame Brown's net worth?

Kwame Brown spent 12 seasons in the NBA league, playing for seven teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Though he earned a lot during his career, the star lost some of his fortune to legal and financial troubles. Currently, Kwame Brown's net worth is a fraction of what it used to be.

Kwame Brown's profile summary

Full name Kwame Hasani Brown Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'11" Height in centimetres 211 Weight in pounds 290 Weight in kilograms 132 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Joyce Brown Father Willie James Brown Relationship status Single Children Three School Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia Profession Professional basketball player (retired) Net worth $4 million–$5 million

What is Kwame Brown's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, WhatsTheirNetWorth, and Vocal, Kwame Brown has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $5 million in 2024. However, the former NBA star had a higher net worth (around $60 million to $100 million) during his prime, but he lost some of it to legal issues and financial troubles. Here is a detailed breakdown of Kwame Brown's earnings throughout the years.

NBA salary

Kwame Brown had a long 12-year career in the NBA, earning approximately $64 million (currently $96 million in 2024) in salary. Data from Spotrac shows that the star signed an over $17 million four-year contract with the Washington Wizards in his rookie season in 2001.

Other notable deals include a two-year, $8,000,000 contract with the Detroit Pistons, which included an average annual salary of $4,000,000 in 2011. In 2012, he signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Hasani retired from the NBA in 2013.

In 2017, the star briefly played in the BIG3 league, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube. He played for the team "3 Headed Monsters".

Endorsement earnings

According to Just Style, Kwame inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Adidas in 2001. However, the deal's content is not public.

Merchandise sales

Kwame Brown's merchandise features a diverse range of apparel and accessories designed to celebrate his legacy and personality. The collection includes stylish T-shirts, hoodies, and mugs, showcasing unique graphics and quotes that resonate with fans. Most items are priced between $13 and $50.

Kwame Brown's financial troubles

The retired athlete has faced several financial troubles that have negatively impacted his net worth. In 2014, he sold his Playa del Rey home for $1.65 million at a loss, having bought the real estate property in 2005 for $3.375 million. Kwame Brown's house was 6,329 square feet, with an ocean view, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

In 2018, Kwame filed a lawsuit against Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, and financial advisor Michelle Marquez, claiming they stole $17.4 million of his money. The athlete revealed that the defendants worked for him from 2004 to 2017, collecting income, investing, and trading stocks.

In one of his lawsuits, Brown alleges that Marquez had invested money into projects and stocks without his permission. He also claims that she forged his signature.

As for legal troubles, in 2018, Kwame's baby mama, Jocelyn Vaughn, sued him, demanding he pay child support to his three children.

FAQs

Who is Kwame Brown? He is a former NBA basketball player who played for seven teams from 2001 to 2013. What is Kwame Brown's age? He is 42 years old (as of 2024) and was born on 10 March 1982. What is Kwame Brown's height? The former NBA star is 6 foot 11 inches or 211 centimetres tall. Who is Kwame Brown's wife? There is no mention of him having settled down. However, the name of his baby mama and longtime girlfriend is Jocelyn Vaughn. Where does Kwame Brown live? He lives in the United States, but his current residence is private. What is Kwame Brown doing now? The former NBA star's has a merchandise available on his website, Bust Life. He also shares videos on his YouTube and the channel has over 16 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. What does Kwame Brown do for a living? The retired star was a professional basketball player.

Kwame Brown has amassed his wealth from his career as a professional NBA player. However, Kwame Brown's net worth has decreased over the years, as he earned around $100 million during the peak of his career.

