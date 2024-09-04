What is DaBaby's net worth? How much wealth as the rapper accumulated

DaBaby is a popular singer, rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Cleveland, Ohio, America. He skyrocketed to fame in 2019 after his debut studio album, Baby on Baby, went viral and became certified platinum. Due to his successful career, the rapper has accumulated a fortune for himself. What is DaBaby's net worth?

DaBaby attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (L). He attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater. Photo: Nykieria Chaney, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

DaBaby started releasing music in 2015, releasing several mixtapes. However, his breakthrough came in 2019. His popularity is attributed to his funny, catchy beats and high energy. Discover more about DaBaby's net worth and how he amassed his impressive fortune.

DaBaby's profile summary

Full name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Gender Male Date of birth 22 December 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, USA Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 72 Weight in kilograms 159 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High school Julius L. Chambers High School University University of North Carolina Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Instagram @dababy YouTube DaBaby Facebook @babyjesus704 TikTok @dababy

What is DaBaby's net worth?

How rich is DaBaby in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the American star has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has accumulated his fortune through music streams, record sales, merchandise sales, brand endorsements, concert tours, and various entrepreneurial endeavours.

Real estate

In 2019, the Baby rapper bought a $2.3 million mansion in Troutman, North Carolina. The 11,300-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a home theatre. The 9-acre North Carolina property includes a football field, a swimming pool and a four-car garage. The mansion also features concrete walls, stadium lighting, and guard towers.

Cars

Top 5 facts about DaBaby. Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images (modified by author)

The Suge hit maker owns a fleet of luxurious cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which he gifted himself for his 29th birthday in December 2020.

Black-white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Beige-coloured Lamborghini Urus

Blue Rolls-Royce Phantom

Chevy Camaro SS

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Aventador LP700

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Rolls Royce Dawn

Music career

DaBaby's music career began in 2015 when he released the mixtape Nonfiction Baby Jesus. He later released more mixtapes, such as So Disrespectful and Billion Dollar Baby.

He released his debut studio album, Baby on Baby, on 1 March 2019, featuring the singles Suge and Baby Sitter. The same year, he released his second studio album, Kirk, as a tribute to his late father. This album debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200. He has since released several hit albums, including:

Blame It On Baby

Blame It On Baby-Deluxe

Better Than You

Baby On Baby 2

Album and ticket sales

The rapper also earns his fortune through album sales. According to BestSellingAlbums, DaBaby has sold over 3,117,500 albums, 3 million of which have been sold in the United States. His best-selling album is Blame It On Baby, which sold over 1,107,500 copies.

Additionally, he has also earned a considerable amount of his wealth through music tours. According to Ticketmaster sales, tickets for the best seats at DaBaby's concerts cost around $129, while low-priced seats cost around $39. Forbes revealed that the North Carolina native makes six figures in a single city.

Brand endorsements

The rapper performs onstage during his "Baby on Baby 2" tour at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince William

In mid-2021, the Suge hitmaker collaborated with a Manchester-based online retailer, boohooMAN, to release a limited, exclusive edition menswear collection. The 100-piece summer release included jackets, cardigans, sweaters, and basketball shorts that cost between $8 and $80. According to the boohooMAN head of design, Shane Chin, DaBaby's style inspired the collection.

Entrepreneurial endeavours

The American celebrity has also ventured into business. He owns an online store, BUYBILLIONDOLLARBABY, where he sells branded merchandise. The collection consists of customised T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

In 2017, the Ohio native founded his record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The label has four signed artists: DJ K.I.D., Kayy Kilo, Rich Dunk, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

What is DaBaby's age?

The American rapper is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk on 22 December 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. When he was six, DaBaby's family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he grew up alongside his two elder brothers.

What happened to DaBaby?

The entrepreneur has been involved in a series of controversies. For instance, he faced intense backlash for making homophobic and HIV and AIDS stigmatisation comments during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on 25 July 2021. The rapper's controversial comments led to the cancellation of major deals and shows.

During an appearance at Hot97's Ebro In The Morning show, the hip-hop star revealed that he lost $100 million, a year's worth of money, after the rolling loud controversy. The rapper later issued an apology in a since-deleted Instagram post. The post read:

I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS, and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.

Who is DaBaby's wife?

The American star is not yet married. However, he has been romantically involved with a few well-known ladies. DaBaby first dated MeMe, a professional barber and the mother of his oldest daughter, Serenity. They met through a mutual friend and were in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time before breaking up.

The hip-hop singer was also linked to Latoia Danet, a real estate agent and interior designer. She is believed to have been the rapper's mistress while he was dating MeMe. She is the mother of Nova, the rapper's second child.

He has also dated Danielle Leigh, an American singer-songwriter. They have a child named Velour, who was born in October 2021.

FAQs

Who is DaBaby? He is a popular singer, rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Cleveland, Ohio, America. What is DaBaby's age? The American rapper is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born on 22 December 1991. Does DaBaby have a twin brother? The songwriter does not have a twin brother. However, he has two elder brothers. How many kids does DaBaby have? He has four kids, two stepsons and three daughters from his previous relationships. Who are DaBaby's kids? The rapper's kids are Caleb, Serenity, Nova, and Velour. What is a Little Baby's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $5 million. What is DaBaby's height? The American star is 5 feet 7 inches or 169 centimetres tall.

DaBaby's net worth is a testament to his talent and hard work. From his early days performing in clubs in North Carolina to releasing hit music, the award-winning artist has built an enviable music career, which has contributed to his remarkable financial success.

