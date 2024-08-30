Meet Paul Wight: Everything about WWE's Big Show career and health

Paul Wight is a renowned American actor, basketball player, and professional wrestler. He is most known for his time as The Giant with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1995 to 1999, and then as (The) Big Show with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE) from 1999 to 2021. How much do you know about him?

Paul Wight is at the WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids in New Orleans (L). Wight is at the HBO World Premiere of 'Andre The Giant in California (R). Photo: Josh Brasted, JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paul Wight is an actor known for his roles in various movies and TV shows such as Jingle All the Way (1996), The Waterboy (1998), MacGruber (2010), Fighting with My Family (2019), and Talk Is Jericho (2015–2024).

Full name Paul Donald Wight II Gender Male Date of birth 8 February 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Aiken, South Carolina, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 7' Height in centimetres 213 Weight in pounds 383 Weight in kilograms 174 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel grey Marital status Married Wife Bess Katramados Children 3 Father Paul Wight Sr. Education Monster Factory, Wichita State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Profession Wrestler, actor, basketball player Years active 1994–present Net worth $16 million–$20 million Instagram @paulwight X(Twitter) @PaulWight

Paul Wight's biography

Paul Wight was born in Aiken, South Carolina, United States, to his dad, Paul Wight Sr. He was born with acromegaly, an endocrine disorder characterised by rapid growth.

By age 12, the American wrestler stood 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 metres) tall, weighed 220 pounds (100 kilogrammes), and had chest hair. In the early 1990s, he had successful surgery on his pituitary gland, which stopped the growth.

Paul Wight's age

Paul Wight is 52 years old as of 2024. The American actor was born on 8 February 1972. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Top-5 facts about Paul Wight. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Educational background

Paul attended Wyman King Academy in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina, where he played basketball and football. After graduation, Donald joined Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, where his basketball average of 14 points and 6.5 rebounds earned him all-conference honours.

Paul later attended Wichita State University, where he competed for the Shockers from 1991 to 1992. From 1992 to 1993, he attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he played basketball on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Cougars team.

Career

Paul Wight is an American actor, basketball player, and professional wrestler. He is well recognised for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Wight wrestled as The Giant for WCW from June 1995 to December 1998. Then, in February 1999, he became part of the WWF/E and served as the Big Show for 22 years. He is the first wrestler to have won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, and the ECW World Championship.

Paul Wight's movies and TV shows

Donald started acting in 1996 in the TV special WCW Bash at the Beach as the Giant. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as One on One (2002) and Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2021). According to his IMDb page, the American wrestler has 114 acting credits. Some of them include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023–2024 AEW Collision Paul Wight 2024 No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie Ham Hand 2015–2024 Talk Is Jericho Paul Wight 2023 Ohio Valley Wrestling TV Paul Wight 2020 The Big Show Show Big Show 2020 Mr. Iglesias Big Show 2019 Van Helsing Carnage 2019 Fighting with My Family Big Show 2018 Stream of Many Eyes Oolok Jotun 2017 Ride Along Big Show 2015 Vendetta Victor Abbott 2014 WWE 2k15 The Big Show 2013 SummerSlam The Big Show 2012 Clash Time The Big Show 2011 WWE Money in the Bank The Big Show 2010 Royal Pains Donald Green 2009 Little Hercules Marduk 2004 Star Trek: Enterprise Orion Slaver #1 1999 The Show of the Archiles The Big Show 1998 The Waterboy Captain Insano

Paul Wight's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, SportsKeeda, and The Sun, the American wrestler has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $20 million. He has earned his fortune through his wrestling, acting, and basketball career.

Paul Wight's wife and children

The American actor married his first spouse, Melissa Piavis, in 1997. They split in 2000, and their divorce was finalised in 2002. They are parents to a daughter together. He wedded his second spouse, Bess Katramados, in 2002 and have been together ever since. The couple have two kids.

Paul Wight's height and weight

How tall is Paul Wight, actually? He is 7 feet or 213 centimetres tall. Paul weighs approximately 383 pounds or 174 kilograms.

Paul Wight's health

Paul Wight hasn't appeared on a television wrestling program since the 15 November 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite due to knee and hip problems. However, following the replacement of both his knees and hips, the acclaimed celebrity posted a health update on Instagram, uploading a video of himself working out and stating that he is feeling well.

FAQs

Who is Paul Wight? He is an American actor, basketball player, and wrestler well known for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling. Why is Paul Wight called Big Show? Vince McMahon gave him the name due to his very large body frame. Who are Paul Wight's siblings? The actor has not provided details about his siblings to the internet. Why did Paul White leave the WWE? Paul left WWE because he thought he was being handed simpler parts owing to his age, and he was not ready to be "put in the retirement home." Is the Big Show Andre the Giant's son? No. Due to his large body frame, he was introduced as "the son of André the Giant" in 1995. How much does Jake Paul weigh? He weighs approximately 200 pounds or 91 kilograms. What is Paul Wright's net worth? He allegedly has a net worth between $16 million and $20 million.

Paul Wight is a renowned American actor and professional wrestler. He is well recognised for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

