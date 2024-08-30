Global site navigation

Meet Paul Wight: Everything about WWE's Big Show career and health
Celebrity biographies

Meet Paul Wight: Everything about WWE's Big Show career and health

by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Paul Wight is a renowned American actor, basketball player, and professional wrestler. He is most known for his time as The Giant with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1995 to 1999, and then as (The) Big Show with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE) from 1999 to 2021. How much do you know about him?

Paul Wight attends WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids (L). Wight attends the HBO World Premiere of 'Andre The Giant' in Hollywood (R)
Paul Wight is at the WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids in New Orleans (L). Wight is at the HBO World Premiere of 'Andre The Giant in California (R). Photo: Josh Brasted, JB Lacroix (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Paul Wight is an actor known for his roles in various movies and TV shows such as Jingle All the Way (1996), The Waterboy (1998), MacGruber (2010), Fighting with My Family (2019), and Talk Is Jericho (2015–2024).

Paul Wight's profile summary

Full namePaul Donald Wight II
GenderMale
Date of birth8 February 1972
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthAiken, South Carolina, United States
Current residenceTampa, Florida, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet7'
Height in centimetres213
Weight in pounds383
Weight in kilograms174
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourHazel grey
Marital statusMarried
WifeBess Katramados
Children3
Father Paul Wight Sr.
EducationMonster Factory, Wichita State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
ProfessionWrestler, actor, basketball player
Years active1994–present
Net worth$16 million–$20 million
Instagram@paulwight
X(Twitter)@PaulWight

Read also

Polo G's net worth: How much is the American rapper worth?

Paul Wight's biography

Paul Wight was born in Aiken, South Carolina, United States, to his dad, Paul Wight Sr. He was born with acromegaly, an endocrine disorder characterised by rapid growth.

By age 12, the American wrestler stood 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 metres) tall, weighed 220 pounds (100 kilogrammes), and had chest hair. In the early 1990s, he had successful surgery on his pituitary gland, which stopped the growth.

Paul Wight's age

Paul Wight is 52 years old as of 2024. The American actor was born on 8 February 1972. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Facts about Paul Wight
Top-5 facts about Paul Wight. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Educational background

Paul attended Wyman King Academy in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina, where he played basketball and football. After graduation, Donald joined Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, where his basketball average of 14 points and 6.5 rebounds earned him all-conference honours.

Paul later attended Wichita State University, where he competed for the Shockers from 1991 to 1992. From 1992 to 1993, he attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he played basketball on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Cougars team.

Read also

Who is Dustin Johnson's wife? Meet the stunning Paulina Gretzky

Career

Paul Wight is an American actor, basketball player, and professional wrestler. He is well recognised for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Wight wrestled as The Giant for WCW from June 1995 to December 1998. Then, in February 1999, he became part of the WWF/E and served as the Big Show for 22 years. He is the first wrestler to have won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, and the ECW World Championship.

Paul Wight's movies and TV shows

Donald started acting in 1996 in the TV special WCW Bash at the Beach as the Giant. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as One on One (2002) and Fast & Furious Spy Racers (2021). According to his IMDb page, the American wrestler has 114 acting credits. Some of them include:

Read also

What is Nelly's net worth? How much wealth has the R&B singer accumulated over the years?

YearMovie/TV showRole
2023–2024AEW CollisionPaul Wight
2024No Time to Spy: A Loud House MovieHam Hand
2015–2024Talk Is Jericho Paul Wight
2023Ohio Valley Wrestling TV Paul Wight
2020The Big Show Show Big Show
2020Mr. IglesiasBig Show
2019Van HelsingCarnage
2019Fighting with My FamilyBig Show
2018Stream of Many EyesOolok Jotun
2017Ride AlongBig Show
2015VendettaVictor Abbott
2014WWE 2k15The Big Show
2013SummerSlamThe Big Show
2012Clash TimeThe Big Show
2011WWE Money in the BankThe Big Show
2010Royal PainsDonald Green
2009Little HerculesMarduk
2004Star Trek: EnterpriseOrion Slaver #1
1999The Show of the ArchilesThe Big Show
1998The WaterboyCaptain Insano

Paul Wight's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, SportsKeeda, and The Sun, the American wrestler has an alleged net worth of between $16 million and $20 million. He has earned his fortune through his wrestling, acting, and basketball career.

Read also

Who is Malika Andrews' husband? Get to know the ESPN reporter's partner

Paul Wight's wife and children

The American actor married his first spouse, Melissa Piavis, in 1997. They split in 2000, and their divorce was finalised in 2002. They are parents to a daughter together. He wedded his second spouse, Bess Katramados, in 2002 and have been together ever since. The couple have two kids.

Paul Wight's height and weight

How tall is Paul Wight, actually? He is 7 feet or 213 centimetres tall. Paul weighs approximately 383 pounds or 174 kilograms.

Paul Wight's health

Paul Wight hasn't appeared on a television wrestling program since the 15 November 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite due to knee and hip problems. However, following the replacement of both his knees and hips, the acclaimed celebrity posted a health update on Instagram, uploading a video of himself working out and stating that he is feeling well.

FAQs

  1. Who is Paul Wight? He is an American actor, basketball player, and wrestler well known for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling.
  2. Why is Paul Wight called Big Show? Vince McMahon gave him the name due to his very large body frame.
  3. Who are Paul Wight's siblings? The actor has not provided details about his siblings to the internet.
  4. Why did Paul White leave the WWE? Paul left WWE because he thought he was being handed simpler parts owing to his age, and he was not ready to be "put in the retirement home."
  5. Is the Big Show Andre the Giant's son? No. Due to his large body frame, he was introduced as "the son of André the Giant" in 1995.
  6. How much does Jake Paul weigh? He weighs approximately 200 pounds or 91 kilograms.
  7. What is Paul Wright's net worth? He allegedly has a net worth between $16 million and $20 million.

Read also

Is Sal Vulcano gay? Everything we know about the Impractical Jokers' cast member

Paul Wight is a renowned American actor and professional wrestler. He is well recognised for his work with the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Anderson Paak's wife's biography. Jae Lin is married to Anderson Paak, a US-born singer, rapper, songwriter, music producer, and drummer. Anderson attributes most of his professional success to his wife.

Jae Lin was not well-known before marrying Anderson Paak, but she became famous after marrying the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Anderson Paak loves to keep his family affairs out of the limelight, and Jae prefers to live a low-key lifestyle. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Tatiana Thiga avatar

Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: